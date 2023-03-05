Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Hold Hands At Dinner In Paris With Jessica Alba & Camila Alves McConaughey

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas matched in fashionable brown and black outfits as they smiled and walked outside of the restaurant over the weekend.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 5, 2023 3:33PM EST
View gallery
West Hollywood, CA - The Jonas Brothers are in town for a good night out! The siblings strolled into Catch Steak dressed to the nines as they celebrated a birthday party. Pictured: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra BACKGRID USA 27 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are seen leaving Catch LAPictured: Nick Jonas,Priyanka ChopraRef: SPL5333230 180822 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Image Credit: SplashNews

Priyanka Chopra, 40, and Nick Jonas, 30, were the prefect example of a couple in love during their latest outing. The actress and singer held hands and smiled to photographers as they walked outside of a restaurant in Paris, France, where they enjoyed dinner with Jessica Alba and Camila Alves McConaughey. They wore similarly colored outfits that included a long brown coat over a beige dress and tan boots on her, and a black sweater, tan leather pants, and brown boots on him.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas
Priyanka and Nick during their dinner outing in Paris. (SplashNews)

Priyanka’s hair was down and she wore dark red lipstick with her look. Nick showed off a bit of facial hair and his short curly brown hair was on display. Jessica wore a black leather jacket over a black top and matching pants with heels, and Camila rocked a long black blazer style coat over a light brown outfit.

Jessica Alba, Camila Alves McConaughey
Jessica and Camila outside the restaurant. (SplashNews)

The dinner was reportedly an event that was part of Paris Fashion Week, which is why the stars were all dressed to impress. There have been many highly anticipated fashion shows and other events throughout the past few days, so it’s no surprise that Priyanka, Nick, Jessica, and Camila were spotted enjoying their time in the “city of love.”

Before Priyanka and Nick joined in one of fashion’s biggest weeks of the year, they made headlines for giving fans a glimpse of their adorable one-year-old daughter Malti. Priyanka shared a few photos in an Instagram post and they showed off the bond she already shares with the little one. “Days like this,” the doting mom captioned the post along with a red heart emoji.

In Jan., Priyanka and Nick celebrated Malti’s first birthday in a big way after she had some scary health issues that left her in the NICU for 100 days after she was born. “We had to celebrate,” Nick told Kelly Clarkson during a Jan. 13th interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “She went through a pretty wild journey in the early part of her life, and so we had to celebrate in style.”

More From Our Partners

ad