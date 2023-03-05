Ariana Madix Goes Shoeless As She Avoids Tom Sandoval At Their LA Home Amid Cheating Scandal

Ariana Madix was seen without shoes as she tried to seemingly avoid Tom Sandoval amid reports he cheated on her with their Vanderpump Rules’ co-star Raquel Leviss. The 37-year-old was photographed with a gray pair of striped socks outside of the home she shares with Tom on Saturday, March 4. Standing next to her white sedan, she was casual in gray sweatpants as she also held onto a pair of slip on Uggs and a small luggage bag per the photos published by Page Six.

Meanwhile, Tom was spotted strolling in after a night performing with his band as he smiled for photographers. On Friday evening, Ariana was also out as she received support from pal Kristen Doute, 40, who hugged and kissed her in a video. “I stan Ariana, this is in real-time,” Kristen said. “I love you so much.”

The sighting was just hours before Tom took to social media to address the cheating scandal and his apparently break-up with Ariana after nine years together. “Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger and disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz my friends and family out of this situation…,” Tom, 39, wrote on his page in a screen shotted statement. He also apologized to friend and business partner Tom Schwartz, who Raquel was also accused of hooking up with after his his divorce from Katie Maloney.

“Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing,” Sandoval — who co-owns TomTom and Schwartz & Sandy’s with Schwartz — went on to say. He also urged fans to stop attacks on the business that has three other partners and 20 employees for his mistake. “Please direct ur anger towards me and not them,” he urged adding that he “needs time to address everything.”

Ariana and fans of VPR were completely blindsided by news of the alleged affair, which has been going on for six months according to PEOPLE magazine. “This has been going on for upwards of 6 months — all the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed,” a source told the publication. “She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn’t even scratch the surface of how she feels. This is someone she thought she knew; someone she planned to spend the rest of her life with. You can’t even put into words that betrayal,” the source added.