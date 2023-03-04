Miley Cyrus Sizzles In One Legged Catsuit Before Backyard Sessions Special

Miley Cyrus teased her upcoming “Backyard Sessions’ special, a celebration of her highly anticipated eighth album, with a jaw-dropping post to her Instagram on Friday, March 3. As Disney+ invited viewers to “experience the first performance of her new album” in the clip, Miley can be seen looking every inch the pop star in the clip as she rocked out in a sleek. black catsuit on stage and near a stunning pool overlooking the ocean. Miley was just being Miley.

Hours before the teaser post, Miley whet the appetite of her fans by sharing a topless photo of herself to promote her chart-killing hit “Flowers,” which is the lead single off the new studio album Endless Summer Vacation dropping on March 10. The Disney+ special will debut that day as well.

Speaking of “Flowers,” the song has really hit a note with the Hollywood crowd! Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Teddi Mellencamp recreated the “Flowers” music video while working out in a black-and-white bikini. Iconic actress Diane Keaton showed off her killer moves from her own backyard as she danced to the song and gave a shout out to Miley. And let’s not forget the song is rumored to be about Miley’s own matinee idol ex, Liam Hemsworth.

Fans have definitely tossed around the theory that the song is about Liam and Miley, who ended their brief marriage in 2019, as they’ve called the jam a breakup anthem, and noted online that it was released a day before her ex-husband’s birthday. Eagle-eyed stans also noticed the ditty appears to be in direct response to Bruno Mars‘ 2013 hit “When I Was Your Man.” One follower on Twitter claimed, “Her ex husband Liam Hemsworth once dedicated this song to her and she decided to release and dedicate him her new single on his birthday (January 13) #Flowers happy birthday.”

Whether the song is about Liam or another love of Miley’s, fans will be able to watch her belt it out when the Backyard Sessions special drops on March 10. Catch it on Disney+.