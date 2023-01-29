Liam Hemsworth & GF Gabriella Brooks Smile In Beverly Hills As His Ex Miley Cyrus’ Song ‘Flowers’ Charts

Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks looked like a couple of teenagers in love when they were spotted shopping in Beverly Hills. The Hunger Games alum, 33, treated the model, 26, to some retail therapy on Rodeo Drive on Saturday, January 28 and the pair could not stop smiling and laughing during the fun day out. Rocking a black denim jacket, matching pants and some shades, Liam cut a cool figure as Gabriella stunned in a black mini skirt, grey tank top and leather jacket.

The pair have been going strong since they first sparked romance rumors way back in December 2019. A source told HollywoodLife that the “topic of marriage has been broached” between the couple, “but it took Liam a long time to get married before and he’s not planning on rushing into anything,” referencing his first marriage to his ex Miley Cyrus.

Speaking of Miley, the outing for the adorable couple comes as her new song “Flowers”, deemed a breakup anthem about Liam, has been topping the charts since it was released two weeks ago. Fans can’t seem to speculate enough about the new jam, as it also debuted a day before Liam’s birthday.

Added to that fact, eagle-eyed stans noticed the ditty appears to be in direct response to Bruno Mars‘ 2013 hit “When I Was Your Man.” One follower on Twitter claimed, “Her ex husband Liam Hemsworth once dedicated this song to her and she decided to release and dedicate him her new single on his birthday (January 13) #Flowers happy birthday.”

Liam and Miley got married in 2018 after an on-again/off-again romance for almost a decade following their initial meeting on the set of 2009’s The Last Song. However, the marriage was short-lived, and they divorced just eight months later. Miley would go on to famously date The Hills star Kaitlyn Carter and is currently in a relationship with Maxx Morando. Liam and Gabriella are said to have linked up about four months after the dramatic and shocking split.