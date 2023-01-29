Liam Hemsworth & GF Gabriella Brooks Smile In Beverly Hills As His Ex Miley Cyrus’ Song ‘Flowers’ Charts

Liam and Gabriella looked like they didn't have a care in the world as his ex Miley's new breakup anthem is all the rage.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 29, 2023 1:01PM EST
View gallery
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Liam Hemsworth and his new model girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks, hang out outside of a Los Angeles gym and the couple pack on some passionate PDA. The two exchange a very passionate hug and a tender kiss outside of their ride. Pictured: Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actor Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks go on shopping spree on Rodeo drive and Saks Fifth Ave store in Beverly Hills. They were previously spotted having lunch at Gracias Madre, the restaurant Liam dined at with ex Miley Cyrus before. Pictured: Gabriella Brooks, Liam Hemsworth BACKGRID USA 28 JANUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*NO DAILYMAIL ONLINE* Liam Hemsworth And Model Girlfriend, Gabriella Brooks, Appear Back Together On The Red Carpet At The Poker Face Premiere In Sydney Pictured: Liam Hemsworth,Gabriella Brooks Ref: SPL5502762 151122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Argentina Rights, No Australia Rights, No Bolivia Rights, No Brazil Rights, No Chile Rights, No Colombia Rights, No Costa Rica Rights, No Cuba Rights, No Dominican Republic Rights, No Ecuador Rights, No El Salvador Rights, No Guadeloupe Rights, No Guatemala Rights, No Mexico Rights, No Nicaragua Rights, No New Zealand Rights, No Paraguay Rights, No Peru Rights, No Panama Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Puerto Rico Rights, No Spain Rights, No Uruguay Rights, No Venezuela Rights
Image Credit: PrimePix / BACKGRID

Liam Hemsworth and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks looked like a couple of teenagers in love when they were spotted shopping in Beverly Hills. The Hunger Games alum, 33, treated the model, 26, to some retail therapy on Rodeo Drive on Saturday, January 28 and the pair could not stop smiling and laughing during the fun day out. Rocking a black denim jacket, matching pants and some shades, Liam cut a cool figure as Gabriella stunned in a black mini skirt, grey tank top and leather jacket.

Gabriella Brooks and Liam Hemsworth spotted in Beverly Hills in January 2023. (PrimePix / BACKGRID)

The pair have been going strong since they first sparked romance rumors way back in December 2019. A source told HollywoodLife that the “topic of marriage has been broached” between the couple, “but it took Liam a long time to get married before and he’s not planning on rushing into anything,” referencing his first marriage to his ex Miley Cyrus.

Speaking of Miley, the outing for the adorable couple comes as her new song “Flowers”, deemed a breakup anthem about Liam, has been topping the charts since it was released two weeks ago. Fans can’t seem to speculate enough about the new jam, as it also debuted a day before Liam’s birthday.

The couple looked enjoyed some retail therapy on Rodeo Drive. (PrimePix / BACKGRID)

Added to that fact, eagle-eyed stans noticed the ditty appears to be in direct response to Bruno Mars‘ 2013 hit “When I Was Your Man.” One follower on Twitter claimed, “Her ex husband Liam Hemsworth once dedicated this song to her and she decided to release and dedicate him her new single on his birthday (January 13) #Flowers happy birthday.” 

Liam and Miley got married in 2018 after an on-again/off-again romance for almost a decade following their initial meeting on the set of 2009’s The Last Song. However, the marriage was short-lived, and they divorced just eight months later. Miley would go on to famously date The Hills star Kaitlyn Carter and is currently in a relationship with Maxx Morando. Liam and Gabriella are said to have linked up about four months after the dramatic and shocking split.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad