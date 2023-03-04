Adam Levine Opens Up About The ‘Chaos’ Of Being A Dad To Kids Dusty Rose, 6, Gio Grace, 5, & Baby, 1 Month

Adam Levine, 43, talked about recently expanding his family, when he appeared on iHeartRadio’s On-Air With Ryan Seacrest this week. The Maroon 5 singer welcomed his third child with his wife Behati Prinsloo in late January and mentioned the ” awesome chaos” that’s been going on since then. He and the model are also parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5.

“It’s zone defense as they say,” Adam told host Ryan Seacrest about parenting three children. “It goes from man to man to zone. It’s like this and that. Here we go. Boom, boom, boom. It’s awesome. I love the chaos. I embrace the chaos.”

He also talked about getting a minivan to make it easier to travel with the brood. “I pushed harder for the minivan,” he said. “I see a minivan as you just bought into a whole new thing. You can make a minivan whatever you want it. It doesn’t have to be your mom’s Chrysler Town & Country. It can be this spectacular spaceship and fun.”

In addition to opening up about his family, Adam mentioned the upcoming Las Vegas residency he and his band Maroon 5 are getting ready to go on as well as a new project they’re working on. “We are working on something that is unbelievably cool,” he teased. “I’m most excited about this thing than I’ve been in a long time. It’s definitely music. … We’re right in the middle of it, but just know I think it’s one of the coolest things we’ve done and very different.”

As Adam preps for big moments in his music career, he also continues to make time for his children. The doting father and Behati recently celebrated their daughter Gio’s birthday with a big party celebration and took to Instagram to share cute photos from the big day. One included a close-up of the loving mom and the birthday girl with painted faces and others showed off the colorful birthday cake.