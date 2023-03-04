Adam Levine Opens Up About The ‘Chaos’ Of Being A Dad To Kids Dusty Rose, 6, Gio Grace, 5, & Baby, 1 Month

Adam Levine talked about how 'awesome' it's been after he and his wife Behati Prinsloo welcomed their third child in late January, in a new interview.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 4, 2023 5:49PM EST
View gallery
Adam Levine, right, and Behati Prinsloo arrive at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles 87th Academy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Feb 2015
Santa Barbara, CA - Adam Levine and his pregnant wife Behati Prinsloo look happy together amid the cheating scandal while out as a family in Santa Barbara. Pictured: Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo BACKGRID USA 21 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo seen running errands this morning in Montecito. The Maroon 5 singer has recently been accused of cheating, but he has only said that he "crossed a line" in direct messages. Pictured: Adam Levine,Behati Prinsloo Ref: SPL5487645 210922 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Snorlax/MEGA

Adam Levine, 43, talked about recently expanding his family, when he appeared on iHeartRadio’s On-Air With Ryan Seacrest this week. The Maroon 5 singer welcomed his third child with his wife Behati Prinsloo in late January and mentioned the ” awesome chaos” that’s been going on since then. He and the model are also parents to daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5.

“It’s zone defense as they say,” Adam told host Ryan Seacrest about parenting three children. “It goes from man to man to zone. It’s like this and that. Here we go. Boom, boom, boom. It’s awesome. I love the chaos. I embrace the chaos.”

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Kids
Adam and Behati during a previous family outing. (Snorlax/MEGA)

He also talked about getting a minivan to make it easier to travel with the brood. “I pushed harder for the minivan,” he said. “I see a minivan as you just bought into a whole new thing. You can make a minivan whatever you want it. It doesn’t have to be your mom’s Chrysler Town & Country. It can be this spectacular spaceship and fun.”

In addition to opening up about his family, Adam mentioned the upcoming Las Vegas residency he and his band Maroon 5 are getting ready to go on as well as a new project they’re working on. “We are working on something that is unbelievably cool,” he teased. “I’m most excited about this thing than I’ve been in a long time. It’s definitely music. … We’re right in the middle of it, but just know I think it’s one of the coolest things we’ve done and very different.”

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, Kids
Adam and Behati during another family stroll. (ROMA/MEGA)

As Adam preps for big moments in his music career, he also continues to make time for his children. The doting father and Behati recently celebrated their daughter Gio’s birthday with a big party celebration and took to Instagram to share cute photos from the big day. One included a close-up of the loving mom and the birthday girl with painted faces and others showed off the colorful birthday cake.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad