Jessica Simpson Rocks Black Lace Bra As She Asks Fans To ‘Be Humble’

Jessica Simpson looked incredible as she took to her verified Instagram account to share a photo and a profound thought with fans. In the black and white photo, which she posted on Friday, March 3, she rocked a plunging black lace bra paired with a black jacket and skintight pants. The mom of three accessorized with black platform boots, layered necklaces, and a checkered handbag. Her famous blonde locks hung in loose mermaid waves around her shoulders, and her dramatic makeup glam added to the overall look of luxury.

“The mind believes in what you tell it,” she captioned the gorgeous snap. “Be gentle. Be brave. Be ready. Be resilient. Be humble. Be courageous. Be honest. Be patient. Be creative. Be grace. Be confidence. Be understanding. Be curious. Be aware. Be love. Be the conversations with God, your angels, and your heart.” The former MTV reality star completed the post with a profound message. “Mindset is a choice that we make everyday to revolutionize our character in its purest form,” she wrote alongside a white heart emoji.

The fashion maven’s 6.2 million fans flooded to the comments thread to react. “I always tell my kids, ‘the mind believes what it hears most!’ Great message,” commented a follower. “So beautiful! can someone tell me if this unicorn has hoofs on her feet? I was trying to do a close up b1ut my eye deceive me!” quipped another. Others were impressed with Jess’s flawless physique. “Your body will love you when you hit 50,” remarked a third. “Thanks for taking care of it.”

The pic comes just five days after she shared a sweet smiling selfie with her lookalike blondie daughter, three year old Birdie — again in black and white. “If you see someone without a smile, give them one of yours,” she sweetly quoted the legendary Dolly Parton in the caption.

Jessica has been open about her weight loss journey, as well. She shared how she felt after losing 100 pounds in comments made back in September. “I absolutely feel healthy,” she told ExtraTV at the time. “I feel like my old self before I had children and all the hormones going wild. I feel younger actually.”