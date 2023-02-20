Jessica Simpson Goes Makeup-Free In Valentine’s Day Photos With Her 3 Kids

Jessica Simpson shared some memorable moments of her family showing each other a 'whole lotta love,' in a new set of epic snapshots.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 20, 2023 5:24PM EST
Jessica Simpson, Kids
View gallery
]Jessica Simpson and Maxwell Drew Johnson
Thousand Oaks, CA - Jessica Simpson shares her beautiful smile leaving her daughter Maxwell's basketball game at the Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. Pictured: Jessica Simpson BACKGRID USA 4 NOVEMBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: RMLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT** Jessica Simpson is seen leaving her kids basketball game in Los Angeles Pictured: Jessica Simpson Ref: SPL5494670 151022 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: @CelebCandidly / MEGA

Jessica Simpson, 42, spent quality time with her kids on Valentine’s Day and shared some of the best photos from the holiday on Instagram. The singer, who is the mother of Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3, wore red love-themed outfits with her brood and flaunted adorable poses while going makeup-free. “Whole Lotta Love,” she captioned the post along with a red heart emoji.

In two photos, the doting mom and Birdie wore matching red robes and heart-shaped sunglasses. The former also wore white and red socks and red and white slip-on Adidas sandals as her youngest child wore red slippers. They both sat on a staircase and made kissing faces and flashed smiles in the snapshots.

A third photo showed Birdie wearing a white long-sleeved top with a red sparkly heart and the words, “be mine,” on it, while a fourth showed Maxwell standing in a long leopard print robe as she posed near a chalkboard that included papers with letters that spelled out “I LOVE Y’ALL” on it. Another photo showed Ace sitting in between two giant stuffed animals that wore “I LOVE YOU” shirts and another showed Jessica, the kids, and her husband Eric Johnson as they hung out and smiled for the camera.

Jessica Simpson, Kids
Jessica Simpson and her family during a previous outing. (@CelebCandidly / MEGA)

Once Jessica shares the Valentine’s Day-themed post, her fans quickly took to the comments section to share their love. “These are amazing,” one fan wrote, while another shared, “we love you Jessica!” A third called them a “beautiful family” and a fourth reminded Jessica to “enjoy” her kids “while they’re little.”

Jessica’s latest set of photos comes less than one week after she made headlines for hilariously peeing in the grass during an outdoor photoshoot. She shared a photo of herself laughing while crouching down to go as she wore a fashionable outfit and tan boots. “When you gotta go, you gotta go,” she captioned the snapshot. The post received mixed reactions but seemed to prove that the talented artist loves to not take certain difficult moments, like having to go to the bathroom in the middle of posing for outdoor photos, too seriously.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad