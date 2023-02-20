Jessica Simpson Goes Makeup-Free In Valentine’s Day Photos With Her 3 Kids

Jessica Simpson, 42, spent quality time with her kids on Valentine’s Day and shared some of the best photos from the holiday on Instagram. The singer, who is the mother of Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3, wore red love-themed outfits with her brood and flaunted adorable poses while going makeup-free. “Whole Lotta Love,” she captioned the post along with a red heart emoji.

In two photos, the doting mom and Birdie wore matching red robes and heart-shaped sunglasses. The former also wore white and red socks and red and white slip-on Adidas sandals as her youngest child wore red slippers. They both sat on a staircase and made kissing faces and flashed smiles in the snapshots.

A third photo showed Birdie wearing a white long-sleeved top with a red sparkly heart and the words, “be mine,” on it, while a fourth showed Maxwell standing in a long leopard print robe as she posed near a chalkboard that included papers with letters that spelled out “I LOVE Y’ALL” on it. Another photo showed Ace sitting in between two giant stuffed animals that wore “I LOVE YOU” shirts and another showed Jessica, the kids, and her husband Eric Johnson as they hung out and smiled for the camera.

Once Jessica shares the Valentine’s Day-themed post, her fans quickly took to the comments section to share their love. “These are amazing,” one fan wrote, while another shared, “we love you Jessica!” A third called them a “beautiful family” and a fourth reminded Jessica to “enjoy” her kids “while they’re little.”

Jessica’s latest set of photos comes less than one week after she made headlines for hilariously peeing in the grass during an outdoor photoshoot. She shared a photo of herself laughing while crouching down to go as she wore a fashionable outfit and tan boots. “When you gotta go, you gotta go,” she captioned the snapshot. The post received mixed reactions but seemed to prove that the talented artist loves to not take certain difficult moments, like having to go to the bathroom in the middle of posing for outdoor photos, too seriously.