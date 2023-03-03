Jennifer Lawrence Rocks Pink Skirt & Thigh-High Boots On Date Night With Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence looked gorgeous when she rocked a pink skirt with a high slit for a date night with her husband, Cooke Maroney.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 3, 2023 8:55AM EST
jennifer lawrence
View gallery
Jennifer Lawrence is photographed this evening showing her giant engagement ring while holding hands with her fiancee Cooke Maroney after having dinner with friends at Chef's Club restaurant in New York City. Cooke at some point came out few times to smoke a cigarette and having a conversation with a lady outside the restaurant Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence,Cooke Maroney Ref: SPL5067100 240219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lawrence, 32, and husband Cooke Maroney, 38, are seen exiting Baltaire restaurant after having a low-key romantic dinner date in Los Angeles. The two spent almost 2 hours inside the high end establishment as they enjoyed each others company. The 32-year-old actress is wearing a white skirt, black knee high boots, a black sweater and a long black coat for warmth. Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney BACKGRID USA 2 MARCH 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Actress Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney photographed going to have lunch in New York City, NY, USA. Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence,Cooke Maroney Ref: SPL5500288 061122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Jennifer Lawrence stepped out for a romantic date night with her husband, Cooke Maroney, at Baltaire restaurant in LA on March 2. The 32-year-old wore a silk pink skirt with a huge slit on the front and styled it with a pair of thigh-high black boots.

jennifer lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence wore a silk pink skirt with thigh-high black boots while on a date with husband Cooke Maroney at Baltaire restaurant in LA on March 2. (BACKGRID)

For the date, JLaw wore a high-waisted light pink silky midi skirt with a slit on the front and a draped hem. Under the skirt, she wore a pair of black pointed-toe suede thigh-high boots and styled the skirt with a black turtleneck sweater and a long black peacoat. As for Cooke, he wore a pair of fitted black trousers with a long-sleeve button-down shirt and a black crew-neck sweater on top. A pair of black Vans completed his date night look.

Jennifer has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just the other night, she attended a SAG Awards party in LA when she showed off her incredible figure in a super low-cut black top and a black leather maxi skirt.

Jennifer wore an Alaïa Spring 2023 ensemble that featured a long-sleeve top with a plunging V-neckline that ended all the way at her belly button. She chose to go braless under the top revealing major cleavage and sideboob while the bottom of the blouse was ruched around her waist. She styled the top with a high-waisted, thick black leather maxi skirt and topped her look off with black patent leather Alaïa Cabaret pumps.

As for her glam, JLaw had her long blonde hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves. She added a sultry smokey eye and a nude matte lip while opting out of any accessories.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad