Jennifer Lawrence Rocks Pink Skirt & Thigh-High Boots On Date Night With Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence stepped out for a romantic date night with her husband, Cooke Maroney, at Baltaire restaurant in LA on March 2. The 32-year-old wore a silk pink skirt with a huge slit on the front and styled it with a pair of thigh-high black boots.

For the date, JLaw wore a high-waisted light pink silky midi skirt with a slit on the front and a draped hem. Under the skirt, she wore a pair of black pointed-toe suede thigh-high boots and styled the skirt with a black turtleneck sweater and a long black peacoat. As for Cooke, he wore a pair of fitted black trousers with a long-sleeve button-down shirt and a black crew-neck sweater on top. A pair of black Vans completed his date night look.

Jennifer has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just the other night, she attended a SAG Awards party in LA when she showed off her incredible figure in a super low-cut black top and a black leather maxi skirt.

Jennifer wore an Alaïa Spring 2023 ensemble that featured a long-sleeve top with a plunging V-neckline that ended all the way at her belly button. She chose to go braless under the top revealing major cleavage and sideboob while the bottom of the blouse was ruched around her waist. She styled the top with a high-waisted, thick black leather maxi skirt and topped her look off with black patent leather Alaïa Cabaret pumps.

As for her glam, JLaw had her long blonde hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves. She added a sultry smokey eye and a nude matte lip while opting out of any accessories.