Jennifer Lawrence Slays In Plunging Top & Leather Skirt For SAG Awards Party

Jennifer Lawrence is always rocking some sort of stylish outfit and that’s exactly what she did at a SAG Awards party in LA on Feb. 26. The 32-year-old showed off her incredible figure in a super low-cut black top and a black leather maxi skirt for the event.

Jennifer’s Alaïa Spring 2023 ensemble featured a long-sleeve top with a plunging V-neckline that ended all the way at her belly button. She chose to go braless under the top revealing major cleavage and sideboob while the bottom of the blouse was ruched around her waist. She styled the top with a high-waisted, thick black leather maxi skirt and topped her look off with black patent leather Alaïa Cabaret pumps.

As for her glam, JLaw had her long blonde hair down and parted in the middle in loose waves. She added a sultry smokey eye and a nude matte lip while opting out of any accessories.

Jennifer rarely makes red carpet appearances, but when she does, she always manages to slay. When she isn’t dressed to the nines at events, she’s usually dressed down in equally stylish outfits, and just the other day she was out in LA when she rocked a pair of baggy, wide-leg light wash jeans with an oversized gray sweater, big brown tortoise sunglasses, and a pair of green suede Adidas Samba Og Collegiate Green Gum Sneakers.

Another one of our favorite recent outfits from the actress was when she was on a walk in LA wearing a pair of high-waisted, baggy navy blue The Row Cello Shorts that ended at her knees. She tucked a blue scoop-neck tank top into her shorts and covered up in a matching, oversized navy blue blazer. She accessorized her business casual ensemble with a pair of white The Row Ava Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats, a Prada Re-Edition 2000 Nylon Mini Bag, and Dior Diorsignature B1U sunglasses.