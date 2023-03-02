Ike Barinholtz Reveals The A-Lister Who Was Too Busy To Appear In ‘History Of The World, Part II’ (Exclusive)

There’s no shortage of incredible guest stars in History of The World, Part II, Hulu’s new sequel series to the iconic 1981 Mel Brooks movie. Andy Cohen, Quinta Brunson, Seth Rogen, Margaret Cho, and Josh Gad are just some of the big names who appear in the show. But there was one iconic actor who really wanted to be in HOTW, Part II, and couldn’t because of scheduling issues. Series producer/writer Ike Barinholtz revealed who that was in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.

“Someone who very, very badly wanted to be in this, and he was shooting a show out of the country, was Justin Theroux,” Ike said.

The beloved comedian told us that he’d love to have Justin, 51, involved in the show if Hulu confirms another season. “I think he would be someone that would be fun if we do another season. He has a good historical face,” Ike said about the Leftovers star. “And a hot body, quite frankly.”

It would’ve been fun to watch Justin on the show, which parodies events from different periods in history. Still, the series has a great crop of star-studded guest stars who Ike praised in our interview. “We had such a huge group of amazing people. And then there were people who said, ‘I can’t make it that day,’ but they ended up coming another day,” he said.

Ike executive produced and wrote History of the World, Part II with Mel Brooks and fellow comedians Nick Kroll and Wanda Sykes. Ike told HL how the group pulled off creating the sequel series over 40 years after the original film came out.

“First of all, we are able to work with these different historical backdrops, so you can always find a new place, a new setting,” Ike explained. “We had a crack writing team who understood that we were trying to stay within the spirit of Mel and poke fun at the people in charge, because a lot of the times they are hypocritical liars. So we just really let it rip. And there was definitely not a shortage of ideas. I think at the end of the day you get a true variety show, where each sketch has its own feel and its own game and its own setting and background and characters. So it really gives you a feeling like you’re watching something and then spinning the globe, and putting your finger on it and finding a new place to settle.”

History of the World, Part II premieres Monday, March 6. Two new episodes will drop daily, with the finale on Thursday, March 9.