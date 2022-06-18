Margaret Cho On Why The Supreme Court Potentially Overturning Gay Marriage Is ‘Terrifying’

Comedian Margaret Cho, who is also known for her political activism work regarding LGBTQ issues, gave her strong opinions about the state of America to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW. When Margaret was asked if she was concerned about gay marriage being overturned if the Supreme Court overturned Roe V Wade, she had a visceral reaction. “Oh, this is like, really terrifying. It’s all really very scary,” she responded.

She Emmy-nominated actress then elaborated on what she thinks should be done about the concerning issue. “It comes down to voting, but there’s also more than that now. You know, it’s really about marching or at least, being very active in your own social media or just wherever you can talk about it. You know, it’s like a very it’s a very important to good comedians are important to the comprehension, you know, and like talking about what we can do about this problem, all these top levels,” she said in an inspirational statement.

The Flight Attendant star then criticized lawmaker’s attempts to control people’s bodies, and directed the conversation to laws that would do more to protect America. “If they really cared about life, they would do something about guns. I mean, they would do really meaningful legislation against guns. It’s so obvious that this has nothing to do with life. They obviously don’t care about children. And they don’t care about life because it has nothing to do with that. This is about controlling,” she passionately continued.

As to what steps America should take to save children’s lives, Margaret’s thoughts on the manner were very straightforward. “We just have to get rid of the guns. There are countries that have had these issues, and they just sort of got rid of everything overnight. I mean, it’s so weird how we are so behind on this. This is a real threat and it’s coming for our children, mostly, and the solution is not to arm teachers or arm anybody else. They may say ‘Well, it’s in the Constitution.’ Yeah, but they’re willing to overturn constitutional rights all the time in other cases and this somehow, is a problem.”