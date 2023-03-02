Halsey Debuts Green Hair Makeover To Match Her Bra Top At Givenchy’s PFW Show: Photos

Now that’s how you do Paris Fashion Week! “Be Kind” singer Halsey, 28, not only hit the runway earlier this week but the nonbinary artist, who uses she/they pronouns, also rocked a green new hair-do on Thursday. The beauty’s new look consists of an ombre green hue with edgy bangs and ruffled ends. They debuted their new tresses at the Givenchy show and rocked a revealing ensemble. Halsey’s outfit featured a neon green bra and ripped denim capri pants. Finally, they completed the spring look with a pair of black strappy high heels.

Later, the pop sensation shared a carousel of photos with the same look via Instagram, where they notably have over 31 million followers. “planet @givenchy thank you so much @matthewmwilliams – congratulations on an immaculate show,” they captioned the post. Of course, their loyal fans flooded the comments with compliments on the star’s look. “You would make the perfect tinker bell,” one fan quipped, while another chimed in, “Seriously… what the f***? The piercings? The green eye makeup? I’m obsessed with Halsey.” A separate fan couldn’t help but notice the several face piercings on Halsey, and saw themselves in the photos. “The fake piercings are all placed where I have piercings and this made me feel so special and seen,” they gushed.

The About Face founder has been rocking many stylish looks during PFW, with one being on the runway for PRESSIAT on Feb. 28. She took to Instagram to share photos by Sam Dameshek of the iconic moment in her career. “I walked PFW for the first time today with @pressiat_ and it was terrifying and amazing!!!! Thank you Vincent for having me, and congratulations to you and team on such a stunning collection and iconic show! special thanks to @lynalyson_ and blonde slay by @themartyharper and pics by @samdameshek,” she captioned the images.

Halsey’s runway ensemble featured a stunning floor-length animal print gown with several cutouts and a hood that also wrapped around their neck. The dress was seemingly transparent throughout with the animal spots appearing to be a velvet material. The 28-year-old completed the sexy look with heavy eyeliner, long silver nails, and a spiked cuff bracelet. The gown was sleeveless, which allowed for the mom-of-one‘s plethora of tattoos to be on full display.

Aside from their recent looks at PFW, the short-haired recording artist recently took to Instagram to gush over their boyfriend, Alev Aydin, 39, on Valentine’s Day. “ya’aburnee,” they captioned the set of photos of their love, who is also the father of their son, Ender Ridley Aydin, 1. The duo began dating in March 2019, about one year prior to getting their matching “seeds” tattoos, per US Weekly. Prior to that, Halsey was romantically linked to American Horror Story star Evan Peters, following their romance with G-Eazy from Sept. 2017 until their 2018 split.