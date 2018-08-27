Halsey’s Wildest Hair Transformations – Blue Wigs, Pastel Pixie Cuts, Natural Curls & More

From long, purple hair to a completely shaved head, we’ve seen Halsey rock pretty much every hairstyle there is. Take a look through 28 of her brightest, boldest and best looks here!

There are celebrities who’s hair becomes a part of their brand. Taylor Swift is blonde and never without bangs. Ariana Grande loves herself a high ponytail. Kim Kardashian is most often see with long, dark locks (even if Kanye West does prefer her with a platinum hue.) But there’s one celebrity who is known for her hair in a very different way. Instead of sticking to the same look consistently, Halsey has expressed her personal style by routinely switching up her ‘do. Not having a signature look is Halsey’s signature look.

If you take a scroll through the singer’s Instagram page, you’ll realize that she rarely keeps a specific hairstyle for long. In fact, she’ll change it multiple times in the same month. In August alone, she sported a dark pixie cut, a long brunette wig, a curly style wrapped in a headband, a black lob with bangs, an afro, a straight style with a dark green ombre effect, and a pastel pink wig. That’s seven different looks in 31 days.

Of course, she’s not dying her hair every time she changes it. Not even a celebrity can bleach and dye their locks that often and not completely destroy it. No, most of Halsey’s looks are achieved through a very extension collection of wigs. But even though we can say any pastel color she’s rocked recently was fake, not every look of hers was. On Aug. 10, the “Bad At Love” hitmaker shared a photo of herself rocking her natural curls in an afro.

Unfortunately, many fans believed this look was just yet another wig which disappointed the biracial artist who has been letting her hair grow out underneath all those wigs she wears. Halsey responded to the speculation on Twitter, writing, “I can’t believe I spent a whole damn year growing out my curls under those wigs for y’all to say my natural hair looks like a wig… some f***ed up s*** lmao.”

But whether or not Halsey's current look is real or fake, they're all pretty incredible.