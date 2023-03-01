Riley Keough Looks So Much Like Mom Lisa Marie Presley In New Pic Amid Estate Drama with Grandma Priscilla

Riley Keough, 33, was a sight for sore eyes during her latest public appearance. The lookalike daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley posed outside the studio for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York City, NY ahead of her appearance on the show on Wednesday, and wore a stunning outfit. It included a long-sleeved light gray crop top with black specks and a matching mini skirt that had black buttons down the front middle.

The beauty added black heels with the look and accessorized with small silver hoop earrings. She had her long hair down and parted in the middle and showed off pretty makeup. She gave a slight smile to onlookers and even waved at one point.

Riley’s latest outing comes amid claims she and her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, 77, haven’t been speaking due to disagreements over the trust and estate Lisa Marie left behind after her unexpected death at the age of 54 in Jan. Priscilla has apparently filed a petition in Los Angeles, CA that questions the “authenticity and validation” of the trust, which reportedly leaves her late daughter’s assets, including the late Elvis Presley‘s Graceland, to her surviving children, Riley and her twin daughters Finley and Harper.

“Riley and Priscilla are not talking. Their relationship is changing, that is true … it’s just so sad. This is the time Riley would really need her grandmother,” a source told Page Six. “Riley is seeing a new side of her grandmother.”

“Riley’s not looking for a war,” another source said. “She always had a good relationship with her grandmother. Lisa had her issues with her mother, but … she didn’t drag [her kids] into [their] personal issues.”

Shortly after the reports about Priscilla challenging Lisa Marie’s trust made headlines, the former wife of Elvis released her own statement about the situation. “I loved Elvis very much as he loved me. Lisa is a result of our love,” the statement read on Feb. 3. “For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life.”

She also criticized the source reports about her challenging the trust. “This person is not a representative of Elvis or our family. Please allow us the time we need to work together and sort this out,” the statement further read. “Please ignore ‘the noise.’ As I have always been there for Elvis’ legacy, our family and the fans, I will continue to forge a pathway forward with respect, honesty, dignity, integrity and love.”