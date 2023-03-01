‘RHOM’s Lisa Hochstein Confirms She’s Dating Jody Glidden Amid Divorce From Lenny

Love is in the air for Lisa Hochstein! The Real Housewives of Miami star, 40, revealed she is officially dating entrepreneur Jody Glidden, 49, after the duo sparked romance rumors over the last few months amid various public rendezvous together. “Yeah, I’m dating. I’m dating this guy. He’s a great guy. He’s been super supportive of me,” she told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on March 1. “You may or may not see him at the [RHOM season 5] reunion, but I don’t wanna dive into that too much,” she added. “We’ll just see how that unfolds.”

The confirmation came after Lisa said she would “love to get married again” amid her divorce from her husband of 13 years, Lenny Hochstein. “I want to be happy again,” she said. “Not that I’m so sad. I have, like, bits and pieces of happiness. It goes in waves, but ultimately I want to be in a long-term relationship. I would love to get married again.” It seems as though Jody may fit the bill, as Lisa gushed that he is empathetic and caring. “[He] wants to motivate me to do better, be my best,” she added. Throwing subtle shade at her ex, she noted, “It’s a lot of things that I’m not used to dealing with, or used to having from my previous relationship.”

Lenny, a plastic surgeon, announced their divorce in May 2022. “Lisa and I are getting divorced,” he told Page Six. “A few weeks ago, I denied this because I am trying my best to protect my family during this process. This is a very difficult time, and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us.” He also announced that he is dating Austrian model Katharina Mazepa, but said the relationship did not begin until after he and Lisa knew they were separating. He filed for divorce from Lisa on May 20, 2022.

Unfortunately, the divorce has grown a bit contentious, as the parents of two cannot seem to agree on spousal support or child support. Plus, Katharina, 27, involved herself by attempting to obtain a restraining order against the reality star after alleged bullying and harassment by her. The attempt was dismissed in Dec. 2022, and Lisa said she felt “vindicated” in a statement to PEOPLE.

“This was the darkest time of my life,” she said of the complicated divorce in her discussion with ET. “Compare it to a death, or worse; probably worse. A lot of people do say that it’s almost worse than a death, depending on how amicable or not your divorce is, and mine is definitely not amicable at this point.”

As noted above, Lisa and Lenny share two children: Logan, 7, and Elle, 3. They tied the knot in 2009, but relationship issues became apparent on Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami.