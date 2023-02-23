Kesha’s Mom, Pebe Sebert, Shoots Her Shot With Lana Del Rey’s Dad, Rob Grant, On Twitter

Could there be a new set of popstar parents on the horizon? Kesha’s mom Pebe Sebert tweeted out a flirty message for Lana Del Rey’s father Rob Grant on Thursday, February 23. Pebe, 66, showed that she had some interest after it was announced that Rob, 69, would be releasing his debut solo album in June, and it seemed like she was into a little bit more than just his music.

Pebe retweeted the news organization Pop Crave’s announcement that Rob would drop his first album Lost At Sea in June. Even though the tweet had a lot of news about the album collaborations that the singer would have with his famous daughter, Pebe had one more flirty question: is he seeing anybody? She asked, “Is he single?”

Unfortunately for Pebe, it’s not clear if Lana’s parents are still married or not. Lana is the oldest child of Rob and Patricia Grant. She has a younger brother and sister. While her father seems to be embarking on a new musical career, both of her parents worked for the advertising company Grey Group. Rob was a copywriter, while Pat was an account executive.

Pebe, who has written tons of hit songs over the years, was married to country singer Hugh Moffat from 1977 to 1984, but she was a single mother to Kesha, who was born in 1987. Pebe began her career as a songwriter in the 70s, and she even co-wrote a number of her daughter’s hit songs, like “Your Love Is My Drug” and “Timber.” The songwriter did respond to someone who had mentioned that she had previously she didn’t need a boyfriend. She tweeted back, “Yeah but.”

Rob’s debut album will drop on June 9. While not many details about what listeners can expect in terms of style, it has been revealed that Lana will make guest appearances on the title track and another song called “Hollywood Bowl,” according to Uproxx. Rob announced that the first single would be released on Friday, February 24.