Kesha, 35, Performs In Black Thong & Sheer Bodysuit For Pride: Rare Photos

Kesha, 35, looked amazing when she stepped out on stage in a sexy and stylish performance outfit at a Pride event on June 24. The singer wore a black sheer and leather bedazzled bodysuit that included a thong back under a matching black leather jacket with colorful tassels, during her time busting out some of her biggest hits at Stonewall in New York City. The beauty also flaunted long light blue hair and sparkling makeup, including black and silver eyeshadow, as she greeted the enthusiastic crowd.

Kesha’s outfit also included black star cut-outs over her legs along with silver chains across the upper and lower sections of her bodysuit. She added a belt around her waist as her chest area also had two black cut-outs and her long-sleeved arm pieces were black and sheer. The talented artist looked happy and confident as she busted some dance moves along with shirtless dancers who wore black leather shorts and face makeup.

To top off her look, Kesha added a nose ring and long pointy fingernails that appeared to match her outfit. She also wore black ankle boots with a pointy toe and held a metallic gold-colored microphone. At one point, she waved to the crowd and got them even more hyped up than they already were.

Kesha was born Kesha Rose Sebert in Los Angeles, California on March 1, 1987. She is well known for her first hit song, 'TiK ToK,' which is one of the highest-selling digital singles to date, selling over 14 million copies internationally. She has earned two number-one albums on the US Billboard 200 with 'Animal' in 2010, 'Rainbow' in 2017, and 'High Road' in 2020. She has attained ten top-ten singles on the US Billboard Hot 100, including 'Blah Blah Blah', 'Your Love Is My Drug', 'Take It Off', 'Blow', 'Die Young', 'My First Kiss' with 3OH!3, 'Tik Tok', 'We R Who We R', 'Right Round' with Flo Rida, and 'Timber' with Pitbull. Kesha went through a volatile and very public lawsuit with Dr. Luke beginning in 2014, after she claimed that the producer had sexually assaulted her. Kesha has also written songs for other popular artists, including pop star Britney Spears.

Before Kesha’s memorable performance at NYC’s Pride event, she made headlines for opening up about her sexuality in an Instagram post. She started the message by mentioning Pride month. “Happy pride! In case I haven’t been straight forward enough (LOL) I just wanted to take a sec to tell everyone that you are not only enough, just as you are, but the world is so f*****g lucky to have you,” she wrote before going on to talk about herself.

“I’m not gay. I’m not straight. I don’t know what I am. I love people,” she wrote. “I refuse to be anything, really, except for open to it all.” Kesha’s positive message received a lot of support in the comments, including a comment from actress Bella Thorne, who shared a rainbow, star, heart, and in love emojis.