Riley Keough Stuns In Floral Jumpsuit For 1st Day Of ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Press: Photos

Riley Keough is gearing up for the release of her new TV show, Daisy Jones & The Six, and she looked stunning on the first day of press when she wore a tight floral jumpsuit with a plunging neckline. The 33-year-old rocked a Paco Rabanne one-piece that highlighted her fabulous figure and she had her long red hair down in waves.

Riley posted a slideshow with the caption, “Here we go! @daisyjonesandthesix press day one.” In the photos, she wore a tight black long-sleeve jumpsuit with a bow tied around her neck and a plunging scoop neckline. The bodysuit was cut out at her waist and flowed into tight pants and she accessorized with chunky gold hoop earrings.

As for her glam, Riley had her super long red hair down and parted in the middle in subtle waves done by hairstylist Gregory Russell. She rocked a subtle and neutral makeup look done by makeup artist, Mai Quynh, who gave her some light eyeshadow and a glossy orange lip.

Riley has been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits lately and another one of our favorites was at the Louis Vuitton x W Magazine party when she put her toned abs and tiny waist on display. For the event, Riley rocked a sleeveless halterneck metallic gold gladiator crop top that was super short and styled it with a pair of baggy black high-waisted parachute pants. Her loose pants were cuffed at the knees and she accessorized with a pair of black leather knee-high heeled boots.

Riley’s glam was totally different for this event as she rocked light strawberry blonde hair that was down and pin-straight while parted in the middle. A sultry smokey eye with dark black eyeliner beneath her lids and a matte nude lip tied her look together.

Despite Riley’s new Amazon Prime TV show debuting on March 3, we still can’t forget that her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, passed away suddenly on January 12.