Riley Keough Misses Show Premiere In UK Amid Reported Feud With Priscilla Presley Over Lisa Marie’s Will

After reports of a feud between Riley Keough & Priscilla Presley, the actress opted to skip out on the UK premiere of 'Daisy Jones & The Six.'

Unfortunately, Riley Keough was a no-show at the UK premiere of her highly-anticipated upcoming series, Daisy Jones & The Six, following the tragic death of her mom Lisa Marie Presley and reported feuding with her grandmother, Priscilla Presley. The star admitted she had ‘FOMO’ when she shared a story of her co-stars Suki Waterhouse and Camila Morrone partying after the event. “Meanwhile, Daisy has FOMO!” she wrote under the shared image, after promoting the character posters from the Amazon Prime series.

Riley Keough as Daisy Jones. (Courtesy of Prime Video)

Riley’s absence comes after a new report claimed that she and her grandmother Priscilla are not on speaking terms following arguments over Lisa Marie’s trust. The 77-year-old is reportedly upset after allegedly being written out of her late daughter’s will, a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight. Thus, a battle between the 33-year-old actress and her grandma has ensued, with the insider telling ET it’s been a “very tense and heartbreaking few weeks.” “Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member. Priscilla is adamant that she has a valid case and that she will prevail in court. Riley and Priscilla aren’t communicating at this time, but have been in communication through lawyers,” the outlet reported.

Riley Keough, alongside her mom Lisa Marie Presley, twin sisters and grandma Priscilla Presley. (Shutterstock)

The source added that while “they are both gearing up for court, Riley would prefer to settle this dispute privately.” While the insider said Daisy’s daughter and husband have been keeping her “in good spirits,” her absence from the premiere of Daisy Jones & The Six was surprising, as she stars as the titular character.

“No one really thought Riley would be involved in the screen and Q&A, given everything she has been through over recent weeks, but her absence was noticeable as her co-stars discussed scenes involving Daisy,” a guest at the event reported back to The Daily Mirror. “It felt a little odd that the lead actress wasn’t there but Camila was absolutely enchanting during the discussion and wowed the audience with her witty observations and quips.”

Riley Keough as Daisy Jones. (Courtesy of Prime Video)

Following Lisa Marie’s sudden passing following a heart attack on January 12th, her representative confirmed that Graceland, the former home of her father, Elvis Presley, would go to her three daughters: 33-year-old Riley, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley. It later was revealed that Riley and her late brother Benjamin were named the co-trustees of Lisa Marie’s estate — something that Priscilla has reportedly contested the “authenticity” of.

Despite the drama, Riley did take to TikTok on Feb. 16th to share her first video on the app alongside her Daisy Jones & The Six costar Sam Claflin. The pair giggled as they took their first stab at the video-sharing app, accidentally speaking over each other then laughed. “We have no idea what we’re doing, but we’re here ✌🏻 Hi, TikTok! @daisyjonesandthesix,” she captioned the post.

Daisy Jones & the Six starts streaming on March 3rd on Amazon Prime Video.

