Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughter Riley Keough Enjoys Lunch Date With Husband 5 Weeks After Mom’s Passing

Riley Keough, 33, and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen were spotted out on a lunch date this week, a month after the death of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley. The actress represented her late grandfather, Elvis Presley, by wearing a gray sweatshirt that had the name of his former estate, Graceland in Memphis, TN, printed on the front in dark blue letters. She also wore loose black pants, white sneakers, and light yellow-famed sunglasses as her hair was pulled back into a low ponytail.

Ben wore a dark gray T-shirt, jeans, and black and white sneakers. Riley was also carrying a black purse and a cup with a straw as Ben appeared to carry a box of leftover food from their lunch. At one point, the latter smiled as he and his wife walked by cameras.

Riley’s latest outing comes just over a month after her mother, Lisa Marie, sadly passed away unexpectedly at the age of 54. A recent report states that she hasn’t been communicating with her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, as they fight over the Lisa Marie’s trust, which she left to Riley and her 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley. Riley and her little sisters have also become the owners of Graceland, and Priscilla is reportedly contesting the trust.

“It has been a very tense and heartbreaking few weeks for both Riley and Priscilla,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member.”

The insider also claimed that Priscilla, who was divorced from Elvis at the time of his death in 1977, is “adamant that she has a valid case and that she will prevail in court.” She reportedly found a document after Lisa Marie’s death that amended the trust and named her daughter, Riley, and her son – Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020, as trustees, removing Pricilla from the equation. The mother-of-two is challenging this, and this is what’s caused her and Riley to stop talking to each other. “Riley and Priscilla aren’t communicating at this time but have been in communication through lawyers,” ET further reported.