DWTS’ Emma Slater Files For Divorce From Sasha Farber After 4 Years of Marriage

After a period of separation, Emma Slater, 34, has officially filed for divorce from her Dancing with the Stars husband Sasha Farber, 38. The couple were married for four years, and according to documents obtained by Us Weekly, Emma cited “irreconcilable differences” in the Monday, February 21 filing. The outlet first reported an impending divorce back in August of 2022, when a source said they’d already been separated for “months.”

“They’ve been apart for many months now,” an insider told the outlet at the time “They both have not been wearing their wedding rings and are each leading a single life.” It wasn’t easy, however, as the source also called the decision “tough” for the pair. “It’s been a difficult time since they really care about each other and have been together for so long,” they continued, adding that the former couple would “continue to work together as professional dancers” on the show. “They’re pros and won’t let their personal life get in the way of DWTS,” the insider concluded.

The duo first took up in 2011, but parted ways in 2014. They began dating again in 2015. Emma and Sasha finally married at Bella Blanca Event Center in L.A. in March 2018, after Sasha proposed on the air in 2016. “Baby, I’ve wanted to do this for such a long time,” he said on bended knee, in front of millions tuning in to the ABC hit. “I love you so, so much. Will you marry me?” They kissed onstage after the emotional moment.

Following the wedding, Emma shared her feelings with Us Weekly. “We are on top of the world right now,” she said. “It was the most amazing day. It was absolutely amazing. Nothing went wrong. It was brilliant. It was incredible. I kept thinking, ‘This isn’t normal. This isn’t normal. This should not be happening.’ It went so well and it was a party from the moment we got upstairs to the reception till really late.”

Sasha gushed over the event, as well. “It was something out of a fairy tale and she was beautiful,” Farber told the outlet. “I kept telling her every hour, every ten minutes, every five minutes, ‘You look beautiful.'”