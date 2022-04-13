Watch

Brooke Burke Calls Out Tyra Banks’ ‘DWTS’ Hosting: ‘It’s Not A Place To Be A Diva’

AG_185229 - ** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** - Saint Barthelemy, France - Brooke Burke shows off her incredible physique in a black and white swimsuit while enjoying the Caribbean sea in St Barts. Brooke put her bikini body on display in a one piece cut-out suit while enjoying the clear blue waters of St Barts. Pictured: Brooke Burke AKM-GSI 29 MARCH 2017 BYLINE MUST READ: Spread Pictures / AKM-GSI Maria Buda (917) 242-1505 mbuda@akmgsi.com Mark Satter (317) 691-9592 msatter@akmgsi.com or sales@akmgsi.com
Brooke Burke Charvet KIIS-FM iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, Arrivals, The Forum, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Dec 2019
Brooke Burke Charvet on the catwalk 115th Annual Heart Truth Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection 2019 - Runway, New York, USA - 07 Feb 2019 Wearing CD Greene View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
News Writer

Brooke, who previously co-hosted ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ said the job requires ‘a lot of compassion and loving kindness.’

Brooke Burke got candid about Tyra Banks hosting Dancing with the Stars. Given that she won the ABC dancing competition before co-hosting it from season 10 through 17, Brooke was asked her thoughts on Tyra’s job performance, as the former supermodel has been criticized for it. “She’s a diva. Everybody knows that she’s a diva. There’s nothing wrong with that. And I’m not saying anything bad about her. Be a diva. It’s not the place to be a diva,” Brooke shared on the latest Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

Brooke Burke
Brooke Burke called out Tyra Banks for her hosting skills on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

The TV personality, 50, continued, “Your pros are the diva. Your winner. Your perfect 10 score dancer who’s never done it. That defines diva in the ballroom. So, I just think it wasn’t embraced. I think that show requires a lot of compassion and loving kindness, especially as the host.”

In 2020, fans were shocked to find out the OG host Tom Bergeron was given the boot and replaced by Tyra, who also serves as executive producer. “I think it was a tough transition,” Brooke explained. “Change is hard for everyone, they’ve gone through a lot on that show. That’s for sure. And you are just not the star as the host. It is just not about you as the host. Right? So yeah, I think Tyra is great in a shining role. I will just say that.”

Related Gallery

Tyra Banks: See Photos Of The Supermodel

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "First Elimination" - The 15 celebrity and pro-dancer couples are back in the ballroom for a second week with the first elimination of the 2021 season, live, MONDAY, SEPT. 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) TYRA BANKS
Tyra Banks & Husband - Day Of Indulgence Party. 15 Aug 2021 Pictured: Tyra Banks & Husband - Day Of Indulgence Party. Photo credit: 7/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA778819_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Tyra Banks & Husband - Day Of Indulgence Party. 15 Aug 2021 Pictured: Tyra Banks & Husband - Day Of Indulgence Party. Photo credit: 7/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA778819_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Tyra Banks
Tyra Banks has been criticized since taking over ‘DWTS’ in 2020. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Soon after Tyra began hosting the hit program, she was met with backlash. Some slammed the America’s Next Top Model producer for her fashion choices, while others couldn’t let go of her on-air slip ups, including accidentally announcing the wrong names during the contest. “The world is angry at the talent, but there’s a whole control room and things happening and craziness going on,” Tyra clapped back over the mistake in 2021. “I was blamed for it, and it wasn’t me,” she said. “And I think that’s very important to say.”

Brooke’s interview comes days after it was announced Dancing with the Stars will be moving to the Disney+ streaming app for the next season. “The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing With the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach,” the Chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, Kareem Daniel, said in a statement.