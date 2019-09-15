‘DWTS’ Winners: Look Back At The Past 27 Champions Ahead Of Season 28 Premiere

‘DWTS’ is back! Season 28 premieres Sept. 16 so we’re taking a trip down memory lane at the past 27 ‘Dancing With the Stars’ winners that include Shawn Johnson, Rumer Willis, and more.

Dancing With the Stars has been a TV staple since it premiered in 2005. Over the past 27 seasons, we’ve fallen in love with the celebrities and their professional partners as they hit the dance floor. At the end of every season, a pair is awarded the coveted mirrorball trophy. Season 28 will premiere Sept. 16 on ABC and includes celebrities like Lamar Odom, Christie Brinkley, and James Van Der Beek.

The very first winner of Dancing With the Stars was General Hospital star Kelly Monaco. She was paired with pro dancer Alec Mazo. They beat out John O’Hurley and Charlotte Jørgensen for the win. Kelly returned for season 15 — dubbed the All-Stars season — and came in third place.

There have been a number of Olympians who have won DWTS. Olympic speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno was the first Olympian to win the show. He was paired with Julianne Hough. Other Olympic winners of Dancing With the Stars include Kristi Yamaguchi, Shawn Johnson, and Laurie Hernandez. Laurie became the youngest ever winner of DWTS when she won season 23 at 16 years old.

The last winner was radio host Bobby Bones. While he didn’t have the highest scores, he was delightful to watch. Bobby’s season 27 win with Sharna Burgess marked Sharna’s first-ever win as a pro. They beat out Disney Channel star Milo Manheim and Harry Potter star Evanna Lynch in the number of votes. Sharna will not be returning as a pro in season 28. Dancing With the Stars is set to reveal format changes in season 28 but the core of the show will always remain the same: it’s all about the dancing. DWTS airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.