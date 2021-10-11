Emma Slater Admits She’s Gotten Baby ‘Fever’ Being Around New ‘DWTS’ Moms: ‘I’m Thinking About It’

HollywoodLife caught up with dance pro Emma Slater for an episode of TVTalk to discuss all things ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and the possibility of motherhood.

Emma Slater is not opposed to the idea of bringing a miniature dance pro into this world with husband Sasha Farber. Ahead of tonight’s “Disney Heroes Night” episode of Dancing With the Stars, the pro dancer, 32, caught up with HollywoodLife for an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live on October 11 — and admitted to baby fever in light of the influx of DWTS babies.

When asked if she has gotten baby fever being around DWTS moms, Emma said she has, and pointed to Lindsay Arnold’s daughter Sage, 1, learning to walk as the catalyst. “I do get fever!” Emma told HL exclusively. “I was actually just looking at Sage, Lindsay’s little girl, walking for the first time today. . . I’m not sure yet how I feel about it. I’m thinking about it.”

It’s certainly baby central on set of the ABC dancing competition series, as Emma’s dance partner, country singer Jimmie Allen, is also expecting his second child with wife Alexis Gale — and she’s due to give birth any day now. The dance pro and her partner admittedly have yet to put a plan in place for when the day comes, but Emma told HL, “I feel like he is prepared to handle anything.”

“He has been so excited and talking about this pregnancy since I met him,” Emma said. “If we need to take a step back from rehearsals, I am going to let him do whatever he needs to do and then I’ll completely drill him with the steps later on. He’ll lose sleep trying to get the dance. I know he will. But I definitely do not want to take time away from him and his beautiful wife to enjoy that special time.”

As for whether the dance partners have a plan in place for if Alexis gives birth during show night: “I don’t know!” Emma admitted. “I’m going to do what Jimmie tells me to do.” As for the country crooner’s prowess on the dance floor, Emma revealed to HL that Jimmie “probably has the most commitment out of every single dance partner I’ve ever had.”

“Ballroom dancing for Jimmie, I think, is very different,” Emma said. “He has a natural groove, but my time with Jimmie has been so interesting to give him confidence because he does know how to dance, he just hasn’t danced before. . . I will say, he probably has the most commitment out of every single dance partner I’ve ever had. I really enjoy dancing with him because he gives me over 200% commitment and energy. When I look back at his week one dance, and I thought that was very good, I’m like, ‘Wow. He’s already improved so much.’ We really get on so well.”

Tune into DWTS on October 11 at 8 p.m. on ABC for “Disney Heroes Night” and again on October 12 for “Disney Villains Night.”