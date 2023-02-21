Nicki Minaj Rocks Cutoff Shorts & Corset Top While Partying In Trinidad Photos

Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival kicked off on Feb. 20, and Nicki Minaj was back home to celebrate. The rapper took to Instagram to share a series of photos from her first day of celebrating in her home country. In the pics, which you can see here, Nicki is rocking a pair of tight denim shorts, along with a pink corset top with thicker white tank underneath. The look is paired with matching pink boots and a cross body purse. Her hair is colored red and cascading down her back for a bright Carnival look.

Nicki also posted a video, seen here, which shows her hanging out with other Trinidadians on the first day of Carnival. “Legendary footage with the greats of my country,” she wrote. “I couldn’t be more proud if I tried. I reppin dat red dat white dat black. I reppin my real flag. Wish my grandmother was alive to see this. Wish daddy was alive to see this.” She ended her message with, “See you [tomorrow], Trinidad,” letting everyone know that she’ll be continuing her celebrations.

Trinidad and Togabo’s Carnival celebration takes place every year on the two days before Ash Wednesday. Every year, those who participate wear bright, colorful outfits to attend various events throughout the two day celebration. Nicki has gone back home to celebrate many times over the years, and she often shares footage from her experiences on social media.

In 2020, Nicki celebrated Carnival just weeks before the coronavirus pandemic hit. She and her husband, Kenneth Petty, made the trip to Trinidad for the celebrations, and Nicki pulled out all the stops. She wore a bejeweled bodysuit with cutouts, which was paired with a massive, feathered headpiece. Her look featured pops of blue, purple and silver colors, and everything about it was extremely intricate.

Nicki has been keeping a relatively low profile over the last several months, focusing on spending time with her husband and their two-year-old son. And although Nicki has released plenty of songs in the last few years, she hasn’t dropped a full album since Queen in 2018, so her fans are anxiously waiting for a new record. Plus, she revealed in 2020 that she will be releasing a six-part docuseries on HBO Max, and the trailer was released in July 2022. However, a release date for the series has yet to be confirmed.