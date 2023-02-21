‘Bel-Air’s Jabari Banks Reveals The ‘Remnants Of Will’s Father’ Will Be Felt In Season 2 (Exclusive)

Bel-Air returns for season 2 on February 23 and picks right back up in the middle of the family drama. Will left the Banks house after learning Phil and Viv lied to him about where his father has been all these years. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Jabari Banks about the future of Will’s relationship with his father after Will said he wanted nothing to do with Lou.

“When tensions are high, you say some things that you don’t mean,” Jabari said during the show’s press junket. “We will see the remnants of Will’s father this season in Will’s decisions in the way that he goes about resolving issues. Whether that be like challenging authority or running or fighting, that’s something that we’ll see this season, which I’m excited about. It’s kind of unspoken about, but it’s there.”

Will was heartbroken to learn that his Uncle Phil and Aunt Viv had betrayed him by keeping the truth about his father’s time in prison a secret. Despite their issues, Jabari believes that reconciliation is possible.

“I think it can get back to what it was,” the 24-year-old actor said. “It is repairable, but the trust is broken. So it’s going to take some time and some effort to get back to that place fully. We find Will outside of the gates of Bel-Air at the beginning of season 2, and he’s trying to find himself, he’s finding his freedom, and who he is. He’s creating his own narrative, and that’s something that’s super important for the development of the character Will.”

Jabari noted that the recent betrayals are “a lot to take in” for Will. “When those secrets are uncovered and those lies are uncovered, what next? I think that’s what he’s struggling with now with trusting and really trusting his family again,” Jabarid continued. “Even just being in the same space as them. I think he has taken time for himself to be able to process that, which is an admirable thing to do as a teenager. Sometimes we just go, go, go, go, go, but I think Will is smart enough to be like, no, this affected me in this way and I don’t want to deal with that until this is resolved. So he’s getting away.”

Despite issues with Phil and Viv, Will and Carlton remain stronger than ever. Jabari revealed that Carlton is “kind of the messenger between Phil’s emotions and Will.” He noted that “Will and Carlton’s camaraderie is such a beautiful thing that I’m happy to show this season.” The first 3 episodes of Bel-Air season 2 premiere February 23 on Peacock.