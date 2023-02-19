Richard Gere, 73, Is Recovering From Pneumonia After Wife’s 40th Birthday Trip In Mexico

Richard Gere had a bit of a health scare during his Mexico getaway! The iconic actor, 73, came down with a bad case of pneumonia while vacationing with his wife Alejandra Silva and their two young children for her 40th birthday, as first reported by TMZ.

Hours after the news went viral on Saturday, February 18, Alejandra took to her Instagram to thank fans for their support and give an update on Richard’s health. “I woke up this morning and I saw the news and all your kind and worry messages, he is recovering ❤️‍🩹 he is felling [sic] much better today!,” she wrote alongside a photo of the family. “The worst has already pass! Thank you all for you sweet messages we really appreciate them!”

Just before the family made their way to Mexico, Richard reportedly had a bad cough. After arriving at the sun-soaked playground, the cough worsened, and Richard checked himself into a hospital where he was diagnosed with pneumonia and kept overnight. He was released the following day.

Alejandra had even mentioned some health struggles when she posted a lovely vacation snap on Friday. “Thank you all for the birthday wishes.. after almost 3 weeks of everyone being sick in our family today finally I feel much better! Thank you for all the love ❤️ I give it all back to you! 💫” she wrote alongside a photo of herself and her 2 kids on the beach.

The couple got married in April 2018 after a couple years of dating and welcomed their first child together, a son named Alexander, in February 2019. They welcomed another son whose name has not been publicly shared less than two years later.

Both Richard and Alejandra came into their marriage having children from previous relationships. He shares son Homer James Jigme, 23, with ex-wife and actress Carey Lowell, while she shares son Albert Friedland, 10, with ex-husband and businessman Govind Friedland. Richard was also married to Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1993.