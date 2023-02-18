Bruce Willis’ Family Reportedly ‘Closer Than Ever’ As His Condition Worsens

Bruce Willis’ family has been circling their wagons since revealing the actor’s new diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). The 67-year-old Die Hard actor and his tight-knit brood — including wife Emma Heming and his ex-wife Demi Moore — are all “closer than ever” following the tragic news, according to People. The outlet’s source also said that Emma is “grateful” for her “support system” as she attempts to protect her and Bruce’s young daughters, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, from the harsh realities of the rapidly debilitating disease.

“She is trying to make as many positive memories for them as she can,” the insider explained of Emma’s efforts with the girls. “She wants them to remember Bruce as an amazing, fun dad. She wants them to have the best memories of him.” Along with Mabel and Evelyn, Bruce also shares three adult daughters with Demi: Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29.

The family released a statement on Thursday, February 16, to let fans know that Bruce’s condition had worsened. “Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD),” they wrote on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration website. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

The statement went on to say that there is currently “no treatment for the disease,” but that the family believes Bruce will continue to have a fulfilling life, especially with the support from fans. “We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time,” the statement concluded. “Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.”

With Bruce’s tribe of women making sure he is living his best life, there’s no doubt he’ll be able to enjoy an upcoming milestone alongside the fam. Bruce and Demi’s daughter Rumer is expecting her first child, making them pending grandparents! “He is happy about becoming a grandpa,” another source told People. “He loves having a big family.”