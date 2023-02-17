Goldie Hawn, 77, Glows On Makeup Free Walk Around NYC: Photo

A makeup-free beauty! Actress Goldie Hawn, 77, was spotted walking through the Big Apple on Friday, Feb. 17 without makeup and absolutely shined. She glowed as she casually strolled through the city with a purple smoothie in her hand. She didn’t seem at all concerned by the rain and even went without a hood or umbrella. The Christmas Chronicles actress also didn’t seem too upset that the paparazzi spotted her and even flash an exaggerated duck face at their cameras.

The Oscar-winning actress kept warm with a black puffer jacket layered over a black shirt, black skinny jeans, and a black and white striped shirt tied around her waist. She also had black flats on and accessorized with a red pendant necklace and gold hoop earrings. Her signature blonde locks were blown out and left down — and were also seemingly unbothered by the rain.

The gorgeous photo of Goldie comes just three days after she and her partner of three decades, Kurt Russell, 71, were seen out for a Valentine’s Day stroll in Manhattan. As seen below, the iconic couple looked as in love as ever as they smiled and laughed with each other during their quality time together. Goldie was in the same puffer coat seen on Friday, while her soulmate bundled up in a black peacoat.

It’s of little surprise that the pair looked so happy on their stroll, as Goldie has stressed to her fans previously how important it is for both your physical and mental health to stay moving and spend time outdoors. “Do you ever feel happier after spending time in nature? Science has revealed that outdoor activities have some incredible benefits on our mental and physical health!” she said in a Nov. 2022 Instagram video of herself climbing some rocks in New York City’s Central Park. “Connecting with nature and the environment can improve our mood, lower blood pressure, and reduce feelings of stress and anger. Research also shows that spending time outside is linked to higher levels of concentration, creativity, and improved mental clarity.”

Goldie has also suggested moving your body on a small exercise trampoline, which can be done indoors or outdoors. “The great news is that exercise doesn’t have to be strenuous or take a long time to make us feel good,” she noted in another Instagram post. “Studies show low or moderate intensity exercise is enough to make a difference in our mood, behavior and thinking patterns.” Keep it up, Goldie!