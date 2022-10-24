Goldie Hawn, 76, Hilariously Works Out With Wine Bottles In Biker Shorts: Watch

At 76 years old, Goldie Hawn is impressively fit and heartwarmingly cheerful, and on Monday, she showed her fans why: She’s always moving! The Academy Award winner took to her Instagram on Oct. 24 to share a new installment of her “MindUP Monday” series, which focuses on ways to keep your mind and body going strong. This time, she showed people easy exercises they can do right from their homes, which included jumping on a workout trampoline, using wine bottles in place of weights (“It’s great —they both weigh about the same thing!” she exclaimed), and going on walks. She demonstrated each exercise option as she explained how beneficial it is with an upbeat tone and smile on her face.

Once she showed off her three easy workout hacks, the Snatched actress sat down on a yoga mat and instructed her followers to relax. “Now sit down, cross your legs, take a deep breath, and thank yourself for taking time for you today,” she stated. “Relax your body and have a great day!”

Goldie not only sounded uplifting and looked fit, but she also wore the cutest workout set for her instructional video. The star wore an all-black ensemble of biker shorts and a tank and paired the ‘fit with black sneakers. Her signature blonde hair was thrown up into an easy bun and her face was makeup-free and glowing under the Southern California sun.

Goldie reinforced the importance of exercise in her caption. “Research shows that people who exercise regularly have better mental health and emotional well-being. Physical exercise can help boost our mood, concentration, and also help us achieve a positive outlook on life,” she explained. “The great news is that exercise doesn’t have to be strenuous or take a long time to make us feel good. Studies show low or moderate intensity exercise is enough to make a difference in our mood, behavior and thinking patterns.”

The “MindUp Monday” series is in partnership with MindUp, the main program of the Goldie Hawn Foundation. Founded in 2003, the foundation aims to “help children develop the knowledge and tools they need to manage stress, regulate emotions and face the challenges of the 21st century with optimism, resilience and compassion,” according to its website.

The Golden Globe winner previously posted a video for her “MindUP Monday” series about “mind break.” Goldie explained that mind breaks are three-to-five-minute periods during which you relax your body and focus on your breathing, while letting your thoughts flow out of your head. “Let those thoughts go … you will find a break for yourself,” she instructed.

Goldie has been a mental health and wellness advocate for years and recently shared a video talking about mental health awareness for World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10. In the video, she revealed she struggled with mental health when she was younger, which is why she feels so strongly about it now. “We do have the capacity to get better if we make the effort and if we help the people that we love and even some that we don’t,” she said.