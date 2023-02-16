Elon Musk’s Mom, 74, Rocks Wild Bejeweled Jumpsuit For NYFW Event: Photos

Maye Musk stunned as she arrived for The Blonds’ New York Fashion Week Show on Wednesday, February 15. The model, 74, rocked a silver, bejeweled jumpsuit, which looked like it could’ve come out of a sci-fi film, which is fitting, given that her son is SpaceX founder Elon Musk. She looked sleek as she posed in the silver outfit for the special show.

The jumpsuit that may sported was all-silver and it was bejeweled with intricate designs and gems, giving it an extravagant futuristic look. She also sported a pair of sleek matching shoes that were a darker color. In addition to the outfit, she had her hair in a high ponytail, and she also had some long, silver eyelash extensions, which only added to the science-fiction look of her outfit.

Maye also reposted a few photos and videos that people shared on her Instagram Story. One of the videos featured her alongside model and writer Linux, and she spoke about how she was looking forward to the show. “Very excited for the show. It’s going to be fun and gorgeous,” she said in the short clip.

While her son Elon has become one of the most discussed figures in the tech world, for his companies SpaceX and Tesla, as well as his purchase of Twitter, Maye has been a very successful model for a long time. She celebrated another career milestone, being featured in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, back in September. Maye spoke about what an honor it was to be featured in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife at the time. “You just don’t expect that at age 74. I didn’t at least. They treated me so beautifully they really did,” she said.

Besides the NYFW event and the S.I. photoshoot, Maye has attended plenty of high-profile events in the past year, perhaps most notably the 2022 Met Gala, which she attended as her son’s date. She sported a deep, red velvet dress, while Elon rocked a simple tux.