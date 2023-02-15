Rebel Wilson Confesses her ‘Pitch Perfect’ Contract Forbid Her From Losing More Than 10 Pounds

Rebel Wilson became a household name after she played the often chaotic but loveable Fat Amy in the original Pitch Perfect film. Part of her character’s identity, of course, was being overweight, and it turns out the film’s producers took that detail very seriously as they continued with the wildly successful franchise (which had a television series spinoff, titled Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, debut in 2022) and put into Rebel’s contract that she had to maintain her weight. “I couldn’t lose a massive amount of weight because I was in the contracts for that movie,” the 42-year-old actress claimed on the Feb. 15 Call Her Daddy episode. “You can’t lose, I think it’s not more than 10 pounds, or gain more than 10 pounds.”

A few years after her filming obligations ended, Rebel decided to focus on her health and famously lost 80 pounds between 2020 and 2021 after declaring 2020 as her “year of health” in a raw Instagram post shared in January of that year. Speaking of what kickstarted her efforts, she recalled, “I went to see a fertility doctor and he was like, ‘You’d have a much better chance with fertility if you were healthier. It really hit me hard because I was living a fantastic bigger life.” She added that she “slowly became healthier” after assessing her life goals.

Rebel revealed in a Nov. 2020 interview that she first focused on changing her diet. “Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry,” the Australia native told PEOPLE. “So, I’ve really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn’t used to eat a lot of meat. I eat fish, salmon, and chicken breast.”

The Senior Year star used the great outdoors as an excuse to get moving as she worked on her diet. In an Oct. 2020 Instagram post (seen below), she told fans she loved getting her heart rate going via hikes and the occasional sprint session. “Happy Sunday everyone! Gearing up for a great week ahead …x this week was super busy but I got up super early 3 times (6am …) and went on a hike…even did a couple of 100m sprints to get the heart rate even higher (although my ‘sprint’ is probably someone else’s ‘slow jog’ …) but I felt proud of myself and now only 3kg’s away from my goal weight!” she proudly stated.

As fans know, Rebel became a mom in Nov. 2022 via surrogate with her partner, designer Ramona Agrumaon.“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate,” Rebel tweeted on Nov. 7. “she’s a little miracle!”