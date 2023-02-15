Kylie Jenner’s Son Aire, 1, Is Too Cute Holding His Valentine’s Day Bunny From Kris: Photo

The newest member of the KarJenner clan was spoiled in the best possible way by grandmother Kris Jenner for Valentine’s Day! On the sweetest of holidays, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram to share adorable snaps of her baby boy, 1-year-old son Aire Webster, holding on to the stuffed bunny gifted to him by Kris. Aire was rocking a cute onesie as he hugged his new plush buddy in his mom’s arms. “The sweetest lovey ever! how do you do it all! I love you @krisjenner,” Kylie captioned the set.

The group of photos included one of Kylie carrying Aire on her hips with his new toy, as she wrote alongside it, “hasn’t let his new bunny go.” Another pic revealed the other Valentine’s gifts Aire received from the matriarch, including giant teddy bears and baskets filled with candy. The post also showed off how much Aire is beginning to resemble his big sister Stormi Webster, 5!

Just a month ago, Kylie and her babies’ father, Travis Scott, finally revealed their son’s name. While it may have taken almost a year after Aire’s birth to find it out, at least fans now know the reason behind the unique moniker. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the makeup mogul and the rapper decided on Aire (after first announcing the name was ‘Wolf’) to mesh well with their daughter’s name and for its powerful meaning in a Semitic language.

“Kylie and Travis chose the name ‘Aire’ for a couple of reasons,” the source said. “One is it went well with the elemental name that they chose for their firstborn, Stormi. It seemed to fit.” The insider added, “In Hebrew, the name translates to Lion of God. It symbolizes strength and courage.”

Meanwhile, another source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife the reason behind Kylie and Travis’ calling it quits recently. “One of the contributing factors to their most recent split is that, after 6 years together and two children, Travis still hadn’t shown Kylie that he is 100 percent committed to her for life,” the insider detailed. “He’s known for several years that Kylie wanted to be engaged, and they discussed it. But the ring never came, and her friends and family believe that she deserves this. She has wanted her dream wedding for so long and Travis was aware of this.”