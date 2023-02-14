Katy Perry Lounges In Strapless Polka Dot Mini Dress While Filming ‘American Idol’ In Hawaii

Katy Perry looked sweet as a Valentine's cookie as she sipped a beverage from a pineapple in a pink polka dot mini dress in Hawaii!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 14, 2023 5:18PM EST
View gallery
Actress Jennifer Lopez seen relaxing in Miami Beach, FL.Pictured: Jennifer LopezRef: SPL1277134 060516 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Sofia Richie in a green bikini and her fiance Elliot Grainge enjoy a swim in the sea aboard a yacht in Ibiza on July 25, 2022 in Ibiza, Spain. 25 Jul 2022 Pictured: Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge. Photo credit: Elkin Cabarcas / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA881216_032.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Singer Dua Lipa wears an orange bikini as she hits the beach after a sold out concert in Miami. 10 Feb 2022 Pictured: Dua Lipa. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA827166_020.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: SplashNews

Mixing work with pleasure like a pro! Katy Perry, 38, looked completely relaxed as she lounged in a beach chair in an adorable pink strapless mini dress while filming American Idol in Hawaii! In a photo you can SEE HERE taken on February 14, 2023, the mom of one pulled her dark brunette locks into a leisurely updo and accessorized the beachy look with retro white sunglasses and white starfish earrings. In other photos taken on Valentine’s Day, she also flashed her famously mischievous smile and sipped a cool beverage from a pineapple as she enjoyed the beach on the Big Island. It was a quintessentially retro “Katy Perry” look, making the gorgeous singer instantly recognizable.

Katie Perry
Katy Perry during a previous outing (SplashNews)

Katie, who is currently raising daughter her daughter Daisy, 2, with fiancé Orlando Bloom, is certainly keeping busy. And even with those luxurious beach pics, she says it’s not always easy to be a judge on the high-profile talent competition. “It’s tough because we’re so invested,” the “Firework” singer told PEOPLE back in 2019. “It’s so difficult to play chess with people’s dreams. I do wish we could have American Idols, the show, but I think that America did a fantastic job at voting for this first live show.”

Katy Perry
Katy Perry is seen during a previous beach day. (SplashNews)

As for keeping up her gorgeous appearance and distinctive style, which was certainly on display in Hawaii, she revealed in a past interview that it evolves. “I have a very short attention span, so I’m always experimenting,” she told Parade in 2012. “I like the darker look right now. It seems like I’ve been the candy queen for a long time, and as much as I loved creating that look, I know that if I don’t evolve people might get bored. I’ve been thinking about a new record, and I think that will kind of define the next evolution.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad