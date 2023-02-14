Katy Perry Lounges In Strapless Polka Dot Mini Dress While Filming ‘American Idol’ In Hawaii

Mixing work with pleasure like a pro! Katy Perry, 38, looked completely relaxed as she lounged in a beach chair in an adorable pink strapless mini dress while filming American Idol in Hawaii! In a photo you can SEE HERE taken on February 14, 2023, the mom of one pulled her dark brunette locks into a leisurely updo and accessorized the beachy look with retro white sunglasses and white starfish earrings. In other photos taken on Valentine’s Day, she also flashed her famously mischievous smile and sipped a cool beverage from a pineapple as she enjoyed the beach on the Big Island. It was a quintessentially retro “Katy Perry” look, making the gorgeous singer instantly recognizable.

Katie, who is currently raising daughter her daughter Daisy, 2, with fiancé Orlando Bloom, is certainly keeping busy. And even with those luxurious beach pics, she says it’s not always easy to be a judge on the high-profile talent competition. “It’s tough because we’re so invested,” the “Firework” singer told PEOPLE back in 2019. “It’s so difficult to play chess with people’s dreams. I do wish we could have American Idols, the show, but I think that America did a fantastic job at voting for this first live show.”

As for keeping up her gorgeous appearance and distinctive style, which was certainly on display in Hawaii, she revealed in a past interview that it evolves. “I have a very short attention span, so I’m always experimenting,” she told Parade in 2012. “I like the darker look right now. It seems like I’ve been the candy queen for a long time, and as much as I loved creating that look, I know that if I don’t evolve people might get bored. I’ve been thinking about a new record, and I think that will kind of define the next evolution.”