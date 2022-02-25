See Pics

Katy Perry Slays In Cutout Leather Jumpsuit While Promoting New ‘American Idol’ Season

JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
Pamela Adlon is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in Los Angeles, California. NON-EXCLUSIVE February 24, 2022 220224JOCE Los Angeles, CA www.bauergriffin.com. 24 Feb 2022 Pictured: Katy Perry. Photo credit: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA831416_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Entertainment Director

Katy Perry’s fashion reign continues! The ‘Unconditionally’ singer rocked a cutout leather jumpsuit while heading to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ with her fellow ‘Idol’ judges.

Katy Perry, 37, looked the definition of fierce in her latest outfit on the American Idol press tour. The singer sizzled in a cutout leather jumpsuit for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on February 24. Katy waved to the photographers as she stepped out of her car.

Katy Perry in a black leather jumpsuit for her late-night appearance. (JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA)

The cutout portion of the jumpsuit made the outfit appear like a two-piece suit. The singer’s dark hair was pulled up in a messy updo. She wore a pair of black pumps with her jumpsuit, along with silver earrings. Over the course of Idol’s press tour, Katy’s also rocked a notable snakeskin print crop top and leather pantsuit.

The “Roar” singer later posted photos on her Instagram of her visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. “OMG ur holy trinity is on the telly rn,” she captioned the photos.

Pamela Adlon is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in Los Angeles, California. NON-EXCLUSIVE February 24, 2022 220224JOCE Los Angeles, CA www.bauergriffin.com. 24 Feb 2022 Pictured: Katy Perry. Photo credit: JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA831416_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Singer Katy Perry is seen outside 'Good Morning America' 'Good Morning America' TV show, New York, USA - 22 Feb 2022
Aspen, CO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Katy Perry was spotted being dropped off outside Matsuhisa Aspen Wednesday night with a few friends before Orlando Bloom parked the rental car and joined the group for a sushi feast at Aspen's hottest spot. The pop star who is currently headlining her first Las Vegas residency, titled “Play,” at Resorts World Theatre stepped out Wednesday night in a suede dress, white blouse, cowgirl boots and chandelier earrings. Pictured: Katy Perry BACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

American Idol returns on February 27 for its 20th season. During their appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Luke and Lionel joked that Katy “bullies” them into changing their vote sometimes when it comes to contestants. “I’m always right!” Katy replied.

Katy admitted the competition is more intense than ever this season. “I would say we’re more combative this season than ever, but it’s not that we don’t love and respect each other, we see so much talent after 5 seasons that we’re all pushing for the best stuff,” she said.

Katy Perry joined Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ (JOCE/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA)

Jimmy Kimmel asked Luke and Katy if they’ve ever seen Lionel get mad before. Katy quipped, “No, but I think you have a few ex-wives, right?” Lionel acknowledged that Katy’s burn was “really good.” But it’s all good between these Idol judges. Jimmy joked that Katy threw an “arrow” out of nowhere, and Lionel goes, “By the way, Jimmy. I receive those arrows every night.” American Idol season 20 airs Sundays on ABC.