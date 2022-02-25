Katy Perry Slays In Cutout Leather Jumpsuit While Promoting New ‘American Idol’ Season

Katy Perry’s fashion reign continues! The ‘Unconditionally’ singer rocked a cutout leather jumpsuit while heading to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ with her fellow ‘Idol’ judges.

Katy Perry, 37, looked the definition of fierce in her latest outfit on the American Idol press tour. The singer sizzled in a cutout leather jumpsuit for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on February 24. Katy waved to the photographers as she stepped out of her car.

The cutout portion of the jumpsuit made the outfit appear like a two-piece suit. The singer’s dark hair was pulled up in a messy updo. She wore a pair of black pumps with her jumpsuit, along with silver earrings. Over the course of Idol’s press tour, Katy’s also rocked a notable snakeskin print crop top and leather pantsuit.

The “Roar” singer later posted photos on her Instagram of her visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. “OMG ur holy trinity is on the telly rn,” she captioned the photos.

American Idol returns on February 27 for its 20th season. During their appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Luke and Lionel joked that Katy “bullies” them into changing their vote sometimes when it comes to contestants. “I’m always right!” Katy replied.

Katy admitted the competition is more intense than ever this season. “I would say we’re more combative this season than ever, but it’s not that we don’t love and respect each other, we see so much talent after 5 seasons that we’re all pushing for the best stuff,” she said.

Jimmy Kimmel asked Luke and Katy if they’ve ever seen Lionel get mad before. Katy quipped, “No, but I think you have a few ex-wives, right?” Lionel acknowledged that Katy’s burn was “really good.” But it’s all good between these Idol judges. Jimmy joked that Katy threw an “arrow” out of nowhere, and Lionel goes, “By the way, Jimmy. I receive those arrows every night.” American Idol season 20 airs Sundays on ABC.