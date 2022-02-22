Katy Perry Brings Back The 90’s In Yellow Crop Top & Snakeskin Leather Suit For ‘GMA’

Katy Perry looked fabulous when she rocked a head-to-toe snakeskin leather outfit while out in NYC for ‘Good Morning America.’

Katy Perry, 37, has been busy promoting the new season of American Idol, and she looked amazing when she was the special guest on Good Morning America on Feb. 22. The singer opted to wear a retro, ’90s ensemble that was made up of all leather and a crop top.

Katy rocked a pair of skintight, high-waisted brown leather snakeskin straight-leg pants. She styled the pants with a tiny, bright yellow strapless leather crop top and threw on a matching brown ROTATE Birger Christensen leather trench coat on top.

Katy accessorized with a pair of brown cowboy boots, tiny sunglasses, and a black leather YUZEFI Mini Tempura Bag from the SS22 Collection.

Katy has been on a roll lately with her outfits and just the other day she looked fabulous while in Hawaii. She rocked a high-waisted bright orange satin David Koma Floral Crystal Midi-Skirt with a matching David Koma Crystal Floral Blouse that was cropped, revealing her tiny waist.

Aside from this look, Katy looked fabulous when she wore a black Acne Studios Leather Halter Top styled with a matching Acne Studios Leather Wrap Skirt. She accessorized her edgy look with a pair of Balenciaga Blade Leather Boots, and Poche Heart Earrings, Acne Studios Leather Wrap Skirt.

How can we forget her sexy Super Bowl look, as well? Katy dressed up as a sexy football when she wore a strapless, tight brown Alex Perry Huntley Ruched Column Dress with a pair of Femme Donatella Mules in Chocolate, Messika jewelry, and a Judith Leiber Couture Crystal Football Minaudiere Bag.