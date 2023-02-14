JAY-Z Squats Down To Be Blue Ivy’s Photographer On The Super Bowl Sidelines: Watch

Before kickoff at the 2023 Super Bowl on Feb. 12, Blue Ivy made sure to get some photos of herself hanging out on the sidelines. Luckily, her dad, JAY-Z, was there to serve as her personal photographer. A behind-the-scenes video from the field shows Jay squatting down to snap photos of his eldest daughter during their Super Bowl outing. Afterward, Blue walked over to her dad and checked out the photos on his phone to give her approval.

Jay-Z is in dad mode 📸 Watch the #SuperBowlLVII pregame show on FOX and the FOX Sports App: https://t.co/KhaCw7GUz3 pic.twitter.com/wkS7jAeknC — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 12, 2023

Jay and Blue had a daddy/daughter day at the Super Bowl, with Beyonce and the twins, Rumi and Sir, not in attendance. Jay’s Roc Nation record label began a partnership with the NFL to produce the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2019, so he was on-hand to support Rihanna as she took the stage during the 2023 show. Rihanna was just three months postpartum when she signed on to perform the Halftime Show in 2022, and when she took the stage, she revealed that she already has another baby on the way!

RiRi emerged into the stadium on a flying platform with her baby bump on display underneath a baggy red coat and pants. Despite already being several months pregnant, she kept up the energy for a full 13 minute set, singing all of her biggest hits while soaring across the stadium. Of course, there was also a pretty good football game to enjoy, with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles keeping it close throughout. In the end, the Chiefs won 38-35, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes being named MVP.

Blue also attended the Super Bowl in 2022 with Jay. In 2020, Beyonce joined her husband and daughter for the big game, as they watched Shakira and Jennifer Lopez take on the field during another epic Halftime Show. At just 11 years old, Blue Ivy has already gotten to go to some of the coolest high-profile events, as she was also in attendance at the Grammys in 2018.