Ice-T Defends Wife Coco Austin From Troll Suggesting She Wore A Dress ‘Three Sizes Too Small’

Rapper Ice-T is coming to his wife’s defense yet again. The 64-year-old “6 N’ the Mornin’” hitmaker took to Twitter on Feb. 13 to hit back against a troll named Maureen who criticized his wife, Coco Austin‘s, plunging 2023 Grammys dress (seen three paragraphs down) as being “three sizes too small”. After seeing the tweet, he quoted it and did not hold back. “When was that last time you had some D***.. That’s the problem. Lol,” he slammed. He went on to criticize the woman’s looks by sharing a photo from her Twitter profile and sarcastically writing, “I gotta say Maureen. You’re Hot as F….”

Maureen.. When was that last time you had some Dick.. That’s the problem. Lol https://t.co/OtsOq63Pyy — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 13, 2023

Ice-T didn’t stop there. In a separate tweet, he added, “FLTG: We NEVER attack… But we RETALIATE”. He concluded his retaliation by sending one more message about the subject. “Ya know what Kills people that Hate you the most?? That OTHER people Love you,” he wrote. Do not mess with Ice-T or his wife: Noted.

FLTG: We NEVER attack… But we RETALIATE. 💥💥💥💥 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) February 13, 2023

Despite seemingly being thrown in Twitter jail by Ice-T’s fans, Maureen did not back down and said multiple times that her criticism was simply an “observation”. In another tweet, she explained that she thinks women should focus on their “natural” beauty rather than doing themselves up. “Women should be proud of their natural beauty…not be done Frankenstein…made on a surgical table,” she said.

That comment did not sit well, and several users called her out as being hypocritical. “Woman can do what they want with their bodies. Looks like you dye your hair and wear makeup? If you are so comfortable in your own natural beauty, why do you alter yourself?” one person pointed out. However, Maureen claimed she does not bleach her hair — but did not say anything about not wearing makeup.

The comments kept rolling in to let Maureen know her “observation” of the 43-year-old model was uncalled for, but she steadily defended herself. “I didn’t care for the outfit.

This lady could look fabulous. But chose to go to a public function, and dressed to get attention. Any publicity good or bad!” she exclaimed. In another tweet, she wrote, “I didn’t care for her outfit. I don’t care what she does. If she wants to look cheap so be it. Not my cup of tea.”

Unfortunately, Ice-T and Coco are no strangers to receiving hate online. The proud parents of one received a great deal of backlash in May 2022 over the fact that they pushed their 6-year-old daughter Chanel in a stroller while vacationing in The Bahamas. Coco hopped on Twitter to slam the criticism as “ridiculous.” In September of that year, Coco stirred up some more controversy after she showed herself giving her daughter a bath in the sink. You can’t please everyone!