‘Vanderpump Rules’ Exclusive Preview: Ariana Tells Raquel That Peter May Have ‘Feelings’ For Her

In season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, Raquel Leviss is single and very ready to mingle. In fact, she’s already been on a number of dates with her co-star, Peter Madrigal, and Ariana Madix thinks he may be catching “feelings” for James Kennedy‘s former fianceé.

In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Feb. 15 episode, Raquel is seen sitting down with Scheana Shay when Ariana stops by. And after Raquel serves her a glass of rosé, Ariana points out that she saw Raquel “making out with Peter” at SUR. Scheana saw it, too, but Raquel says, “I don’t remember that. I’m dead serious.”

Scheana then points out that Raquel has already cried on two of the four dates she went on with Peter (watch here), and Ariana freaks out. “Oh my God, Raquel!”

Scheana asks Raquel, “Are you leading him on?,” to which Raquel laughs and replies, “No”, but Ariana isn’t so convinced. “He has feelings, I think,” Ariana says.

“Shut the f*** up!” Raquel exclaims as her head falls back and she covers her face.

“It’s not hard to understand why he would really like you,” Ariana says. Then, in her private confessional, she adds, “I’m actually liking Raquel being out there in the world finding herself since her breakup with James. It’s like in Forrest Gump, when Forrest is running down that pathway and as he’s running, the leg braces break off and he just goes. It’s like that, but it’s like, run, Raquel, run!”

During the season premiere of Vanderpump Rules on Feb. 7, Peter was seen asking Raquel on a date, and it wasn’t their first. He definitely seemed more into her than she was into him, but only time will tell if a romance ends up blossoming.

Want more? Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo.