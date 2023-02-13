Paul Rudd & Son Jack, 17, Can’t Stop Smiling As They Celebrate Chiefs Super Bowl Win On The Field

it was a great night for the Rudd family! Chiefs superfans Paul Rudd and his 17-year-old son, Jack, got a hug from Travis Kelce after the Chiefs beat the Eagles to win the 2023 Super Bowl.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 13, 2023 8:26AM EST
Paul Rudd Son
View gallery
An exterior, general view of State Farm Stadium before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, in Glendale, Ariz Chiefs Eagles Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Glendale, AZ - *EXCLUSIVE* - Rihanna leaves the Super Bowl LVII after revealing her baby bump during her amazing halftime show performance. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 12 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyJuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Glendale, AZ - *EXCLUSIVE* - ASAP Rocky holds onto his baby while sharing laughs with Jay Z leaving the Super Bowl in Glendale, AZ. Must have been in great spirits after his girlfriend Rihanna announced that the two are expecting their second child during her amazing Half Time performance. Pictured: ASAP Rocky, Jay Z BACKGRID USA 12 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyJuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Doug Benc/AP/Shutterstock

Paul Rudd and his 17-year-old son, Jack, got to be down on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on February 12. In the midst of the madness, the Chiefs fans got the chance to hug tight end Travis Kelce and congratulate him on bringing home another Super Bowl championship to Missouri.

Paul and his son were still down on the field when they were interviewed about the win. “I can’t believe it. It was such a great game and, wow, it all just feels so overwhelming and incredible,” Paul told FOX Sports.

Jack took a moment to show his love for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was named the Super Bowl MVP. “I just want to thank Patrick Mahomes for existing, for putting in all the work, so we can just all enjoy his greatness every week,” Jack said as his dad proudly smiled at him. “I’m so lucky that I’m alive to watch this. I cannot believe he is a real person. I don’t know how to explain it. I just can’t believe he’s a real person.”

Paul is a dad to Jack and his daughter, Darby, 13, whom he shares with wife Julie Yaeger. Despite the fact that he plays a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s always been just a normal dad to his kids. “I think I’m dad more than I’m Ant-Man or in the MCU. Yeah. They don’t care, nor should they,” he told PEOPLE.

The 53-year-old Clueless alum also admitted that Jack once thought he worked at a movie theater. “We were all going, and there was a movie poster that I was on that was in the lobby. So they all just thought that I worked at the movie theater, which I thought was very cute,” he told Willie Geist.

Paul Rudd and his son
Paul Rudd and his son at the 2023 Super Bowl. (Doug Benc/AP/Shutterstock)

The actor stars in the highly-anticipated Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will be released on February 17. This is Paul’s third standalone Ant-Man film and his fifth MCU film. He stars alongside Evangeline Lilly, Kathryn Newton, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Jonathan Majors.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad