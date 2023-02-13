Paul Rudd & Son Jack, 17, Can’t Stop Smiling As They Celebrate Chiefs Super Bowl Win On The Field

Paul Rudd and his 17-year-old son, Jack, got to be down on the field after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on February 12. In the midst of the madness, the Chiefs fans got the chance to hug tight end Travis Kelce and congratulate him on bringing home another Super Bowl championship to Missouri.

Paul Rudd with a huge hug for Kelce! pic.twitter.com/bbvpPa23Wg — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 13, 2023

Paul and his son were still down on the field when they were interviewed about the win. “I can’t believe it. It was such a great game and, wow, it all just feels so overwhelming and incredible,” Paul told FOX Sports.

Jack took a moment to show his love for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was named the Super Bowl MVP. “I just want to thank Patrick Mahomes for existing, for putting in all the work, so we can just all enjoy his greatness every week,” Jack said as his dad proudly smiled at him. “I’m so lucky that I’m alive to watch this. I cannot believe he is a real person. I don’t know how to explain it. I just can’t believe he’s a real person.”

"I just want to thank Patrick Mahomes for existing… I cannot believe he is a real person." 🤣 Paul Rudd and his son Jack were giddy after the @Chiefs Super Bowl win ⬇️ @PSchrags pic.twitter.com/D2xrDUBDLX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 13, 2023

Paul is a dad to Jack and his daughter, Darby, 13, whom he shares with wife Julie Yaeger. Despite the fact that he plays a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s always been just a normal dad to his kids. “I think I’m dad more than I’m Ant-Man or in the MCU. Yeah. They don’t care, nor should they,” he told PEOPLE.

The 53-year-old Clueless alum also admitted that Jack once thought he worked at a movie theater. “We were all going, and there was a movie poster that I was on that was in the lobby. So they all just thought that I worked at the movie theater, which I thought was very cute,” he told Willie Geist.

The actor stars in the highly-anticipated Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which will be released on February 17. This is Paul’s third standalone Ant-Man film and his fifth MCU film. He stars alongside Evangeline Lilly, Kathryn Newton, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Jonathan Majors.