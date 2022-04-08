Paul Rudd’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 2 Children, Jack & Darby

The Marvel actor and his wife of almost 20 years share two children. Learn all about their son Jack and daughter Darby here!

Paul Rudd is one of the most beloved actors of our generation, whether it’s making us laugh in Anchorman, proving love isn’t dead in Wanderlust or saving the world in Ant-Man. The 53-year-old New Jersey native first hit the Hollywood scene with a stint on the television show Sisters, then began his heartthrob career playing Alicia Silverstone’s stepbrother in 1995’s Clueless. He even took over the Great White Way with various roles in Broadway productions, including Neil LaBute’s The Shape of Things.

While riding the wave of fame and success, Paul has always kept his sense of humor and self-deprecating manner at the ready, as proven when he was presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “I remember being a kid and walking this boulevard and reading the names and thinking about what so many other millions of people thought about, which is, you know, ‘Who’s that?'” he quipped at the time.

After Paul was named PEOPLE’s “Sexiest Man Alive” in November of last year, fans were disappointed to find out he has been married for almost two decades to his wife, former publicist Julie Yaeger. As for Julie’s reaction to the Sexiest Man title, Paul said she was quite surprised. “She was stupefied,” he told People. “But you know she was very sweet about it. After some giggling and shock, she said ‘Oh, they got it right.’ And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what’s she going to say?”

The pair met when Paul first moved to New York as his acting career was taking off. He and Julie became acquainted at his new publicist’s office. “We started talking and there was a maturity with her – she had experienced some tragedy in her life, I had too, and the impression I got was, wow, this is a woman, this isn’t a girl,” he told Marie Clare in 2018. “I was really taken with who she was and how she had overcome and was in the process of overcoming adversities in her life.”

Paul and Julie would go on to date for eight years before getting hitched in 2003. During their marriage, the pair welcomed two children: son Jack and daughter Darby. Learn all about the Marvel star’s kids, below.

Jack

Paul and Julie welcomed their first child together, son Jack, in 2006. The young boy has taken after his pops, as they both love football. Jack even donned a Kansas City Chiefs jersey along with his father to cheer on their favorite NFL team when they attended the 2020 Super Bowl.

The football fandom isn’t the only thing the father/son duo share, as Jack appears to be just as funny as Paul. As Paul explained to ET in 2015, Jack gave his father a bit of good-natured ribbing when he found out what superhero his father was going to portray in the Marvel cinematic universe. “When I told my son that I was going to be in a superhero movie, he asked what it was. I said, ‘Well, I’ll be playing Ant-Man.’ He said, ‘What?’ He was not that impressed. What he actually said was, ‘Wow, I can’t wait to see how stupid that’ll be.'”

Darby

Four years after Jack arrived, he was gifted with a younger sister named Darby! The adorable girl is the apple of Paul’s eye. He gushed about her when he spoke about playing a father to a young girl named Cassie in the Ant-Man movie. “She loves it,” Paul said, per JaMonkey. “At first, when she was very young, I used to think, is it going to be weird. When my daughter is old enough, and she sees this movie, that she’s going to see me playing dad to a little girl. And instead, it’s the opposite. I think she really loves it, because I tell her, you know, you’re the real Cassie. I do little things in the movie that are little things for her.”