Michigan State University Shooting: At Least 3 Dead, 5 Hospitalized Amid Search For Suspect

UPDATE, 11:54 pm ET: The MSU campus police confirmed that there are now three fatalities in addition to the five victims who were injured, after the shooting.

UPDATE, 11:40 pm ET: All classes, athletics, and campus-related activities at MSU are being canceled for 48 hours amid the report that at least five people were in the ER at Sparrow Hospital, MSU police confirmed on Twitter.

ORIGINAL:

Michigan State University issued a shelter-in-place order after shots were fired on campus, leading to one death and multiple injuries, on Monday night, according to CNN. The active shooting prompted police to search for a suspect as soon as reports of the situation was made known, and they quickly notified the public. “The suspect is believed to be on foot right now. Community members on and off campus should continue to shelter in place. Police are continuing to respond,” MSU police tweeted on their official Twitter account.

MSU ALERT: There have been shots fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus. Please secure-in-place immediately. Police are active on scene. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/xa4KlwXJWN — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

Shots were reportedly fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus around 8:30 p.m. ET, and a tweet told the campus community to, “Please secure-in-place immediately.” An hour later, campus police reported that “there is another reported shooting at IM East” and MSU police said there “appears there is only one suspect at this time.” IM East is a campus fitness center about a mile away from the first shooting location.

I’ve been briefed on the shooting at Michigan State University. The Michigan State Police along with @msupolice, local law enforcement and first responders are on the ground. Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) February 14, 2023

“The suspect description is a short male with a mask, possibly Black. Please continue to shelter in place. We are still receiving multiple calls of an active shooter on campus,” an additional tweet read. It was followed up with a tweet about victims. “Victims are currently being transported to Sparrow Hospital. Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall have all been cleared/secured,” it read.

Shortly after the news of the shooting went public, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer took to Twitter to share a post about the situation. “I’ve been briefed on the shooting at Michigan state University. The Michigan State Police along with @msupolice, local law enforcement and first responders are on the ground. Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan Community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more,” the tweet read.

In addition to campus police, The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Detroit tweeted that it’s “responding to an Active Shooter” at the university, and special agents from the FBI are also assisting, a spokesperson from the bureau’s Detroit office told CNN.