Adele Goes Barefoot As She Walks To Her Car With Rich Paul After Attending Super Bowl

The 'Easy On Me' singer ditched her shoes after having a blast at the Super Bowl, which she said she went to 'Just For Rihanna.'

February 13, 2023 9:32AM EST
*EXCLUSIVE* Phoenix, AZ - Adele and Rich Paul leave the State Farm Stadium after the Super Bowl LVII. Pictured: Adele BACKGRID USA 12 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Adele had a fantastic time at Super Bowl LVII, and at the end of the night, she was seen forgoing her footwear as she headed to her car after the big game on Sunday, February 12. On her way home after a long evening, the “Someone Like You” singer, 34, went for comfort and walked barefoot into her car, as her boyfriend Rich Paul walked alongside her.

After the game came to an end, Adele was seen wearing the same beige, patterned suit that she wore for the game, but she’d also lost her shoes as she got into the backseat. In the car, she looked ready to relax after the long game. While they left the game, Rich, 41, carried a bag (which seemed to be halftime-themed with an Apple Music logo on the side), and he sported a pair of jeans, a button-down, and some comfortable-looking sneakers.

Before the big game, the “Easy On Me” popstar had made it clear that she was going for one reason only: to see Rihanna. Adele had said she wanted to see the Anti singer’s return performance during one of the shows at her Las Vegas residency. “I’m just going for Rihanna,” she joked with a fan during one of her performances. “I don’t give a flying f***.”

Of course, it was a Halftime show to remember, with RiRi putting on a gravity-defying performance. She performed tons of her hits (including “Umbrella”, “Diamonds”, and more) on a series of floating platforms across the stadium.

Her amazing show wasn’t the only focus of the evening though. Rihanna also revealed that she was pregnant with her second child during the performance. Fans noticed that she appeared to be showing a baby bump during the performance and during the performance, she rubbed her belly, seeming to indicate that she was pregnant, and a rep later confirmed that she was indeed expecting to The Hollywood Reporter. 

