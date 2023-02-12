Sheryl Lee Ralph’s ‘Abbott Elementary’ Co-Stars Cheer Her On At Super Bowl: Photos

Quinta Brunson and Lisa Ann Walter weren't at the Super Bowl just for the Eagles. They also proudly supported Sheryl Lee Ralph, who performed the Black National Anthem!

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 12, 2023 9:36PM EST
Sheryl Lee Ralph
View gallery
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin walks the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Phoenix, AZ - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Hudson cuts a stylish figure in a black dress paired with a blue sweater and black boots as she exits the Super Bowl Pictured: Jennifer Hudson BACKGRID USA 12 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Barbadian singer Rihanna performs during halftime of Super Bowl LVII between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, 12 February 2023. The annual Super Bowl is the Championship game of the NFL between the AFC Champion and the NFC Champion and has been held every year since January of 1967. Super Bowl LVII Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles, Glendale, USA - 12 Feb 2023
Image Credit: Sean Ryan/IPS/Shutterstock

Sheryl Lee Ralph is lucky to have such a special TV family! Sheryl’s Abbott Elementary co-stars Quinta Brunson and Lisa Ann Walter were both at the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 supporting Sheryl, 66, who performed the Black National Anthem at the start of the game. Quinta, 33, and Lisa, 59, took an adorable photo together in the audience when Sheryl sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Both Quinta and Lisa proudly wore Eagles jerseys to support the home city of their hit TV show!

Lisa shared the photo of herself and Quinta to Twitter. “Booth crashing to watch Sheryl! @sherylleeralph @quintab @abbottelementary represent,” Lisa wrote on the picture. The Parent Trap actress also posted a selfie of herself in the stands at the game.

Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph at the Super Bowl (Photo: Sean Ryan/IPS/Shutterstock)

After her performance, Sheryl shared a video to Twitter where she thanked all her supporters. “I am here at the Super Bowl and I’m feeling so good. Thank you for all of your amazing tweets and comments about my rendition of ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing.’ It is 123 years old today. I thank everyone for joining in at a time when we all need to come together,” she said. Sheryl also said, “I thank everybody for understanding it. Some never will, some always will get it. God bless us all and unity. We’re gonna fight and carry on until victory is won.”

Ahead of the performance, Sheryl opened up about the importance of singing the Black National Anthem. “I love the fact that the NFL has chosen this year to do its best to work towards diversity and inclusivity, to include the Black National Anthem along with the American National Anthem, along with one of the best songs ever, ‘God Bless America,’” she said to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY days before performing. “It’s just a beautiful time.” the Waterbury, CT native also said. The appearance comes after she nabbed her first-ever EMMY award just months ago in Sept. 2021 in the Best Supporting Actress for Abbott Elementary, making her the first Black woman to do so in 35 years.

More From Our Partners

ad