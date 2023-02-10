Rihanna Sends Love To Patrick Mahomes Ahead Of The Super Bowl After He’s Pranked With Fake Compliment

Poor Patrick Mahomes! The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, 27, was pranked by former NFL star and Inside the NFL co-host Brandon Marshall, 38, who involved Rihanna in a hilarious but cruel lie. At a football press conference ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Brandon told Patrick, “Rihanna came out and said that you are the greatest quarterback ever. Hearing that, how does that make you feel?” Patrick completely fell for the prank and told Brandon he felt “great” hearing what Rihanna allegedly said about him. “Whatever Rihanna says is like the gospels, so I’m glad that she went with me for that honor,” Patrick also said.

But Brandon quickly broke the news to Patrick that Rihanna never said anything about the professional QB. “She didn’t. She didn’t, I was messing with you,” Brandon said, as he burst out laughing. So, when Brandon caught up with Rihanna after her Apple Music Super Bowl press conference on Feb. 9, he informed the “Umbrella” singer about the brutal prank.

“Patrick Mahomes, I pranked him yesterday. And I said Rihanna said that you’re the greatest quarterback ever. He blushed. He smiled. And then at the end I was like, bro I’m lying,” Brandon explained. “That is so mean!” Rihanna told Brandon, before she directed her attention towards the camera to talk to Patrick.

“He is mean. Okay. I am so sorry you went through that. I still think you’re great,” she said. “See! There’s still nice people in the world!” Brandon interjected, referring to Rihanna. “He’s a hater thought,” Rihanna hilariously added, which made Brandon laugh.

Rihanna and Patrick are likely going to cross paths at the Super Bowl, so maybe the singer will be able to show love to the athlete in person! Patrick’s hoping to win his second Super Bowl as his team takes on the Philadelphia Eagles. Halftime is when it’s Rihanna’s time to shine for her highly-anticipated performance that she’s confirmed is 13 minutes long. Ri’s also confirmed that she’s had 39 version of her Super Bowl Halftime Show setlist.

At the Apple Music press conference, Rihanna described how much hard work goes into the Halftime Show. “It’s a lot of preparation and a lot of moving parts. This is the week that it really is being tested,” she explained. “It’s literally like 300 to 400 people breaking the stage down and building it back up and getting it out in eight minutes. It’s incredible.”