Rihanna Stuns In Plunging Top, High-Slit Skirt & Snakeskin Heels At Super Bowl Press Conference

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is almost here – Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show – and she gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come at a press conference on Feb. 9. The 34-year-old looked fabulous when she wore a low-cut top with a baggy fur jacket and high-slit midi dress.

For the press conference, Rihanna did not disappoint when she wore a black bra that revealed ample cleavage with a black leather and fur oversized cropped jacket on top. She styled the jacket with a high-waisted, tight gray midi skirt that had a thigh-high slit on the side, revealing her loving, toned legs.

In true RiRi style, her accessories were the best part as she rocked a pair of snakeskin gladiator heels that tied all the way up to her knees. Massive silver and diamond dangling earrings, a chunky silver chain choker necklace, and silver rings tied her look together. As for her glam, Rihanna had her dark hair slicked back into a long braided ponytail. Her hair was parted tightly in the middle while two pieces were left out on either side to frame her face. A sultry brown smokey eye with dark black cat-eye liner and a bold, bright red matte lip completed her look.

During the press conference, Rihanna revealed that her halftime show performance will be a whopping 13 minutes long. In the interview, Rihanna was asked why she was glowing and if it was due to the highlighter from her makeup brand, Fenty. She joked, “The Fenty highlighter is definitely helping today because I have yet to sleep. We were working at the venue all last night and I kind of just stayed there, ended up in a prep, and somehow I’m here.”