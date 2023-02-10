Emma Roberts Shares Rare Photo Of Son’s Face After Her Mom Posts It Without Her Permission

The 'Scream Queen' star reposted her mom's sweet photo of her 'little man' on her Instagram Story for more fans to see!

February 10, 2023
Sometimes moms make mistakes! Emma Roberts revealed that her mom Kelly Cunningham had posted a photo of her son Rhodes without her permission on Instagram on Thursday, February 9. The actress, 32, shared her mom’s photo of her little one, and she clearly wasn’t too upset about the photo, especially because her son, 2, is very cute in the photo.

The shot features Rhodes wearing a green sweatshirt and jeans while standing over some fallen leaves. Emma’s mom was clearly a little surprised at how much big he’s gotten. “Little man is growing up,” she wrote with a series of loving emojis.

Emma reposted the photo on her story, and let her fans know that she had asked her mom to not share photos of her son’s face. “When your mom posts your son’s face without asking, but you love them both so whatever,” she wrote with a heart emoji.

Emma’s hilarious response to her mom. (Instagram/Emma Roberts)

Kelly did respond and seemed to admit to her mistake with a cheeky and funny response, showing her love for her daughter and grandson. She shared a screenshot of Emma’s Instagram story, and wrote a caption with some laughing emojis. “The battle continues!” she said. ” love you Q!! Touche.”

The Scream Queen actress shares Rhodes with her ex Garrett Hedlundwho she dated from March 2019 until January 2022. The pair welcomed their baby boy in December 2020. Emma has occasionally shared photos of her son, but she has been selective about what she posts of Rhodes. Since their split, the pair have clearly done an excellent job of co-parenting.

Emma stuns in a black dress. (KCS Presse / MEGA)

Emma and Garrett each took to social media to wish their son a happy birthday in December, and it’s clear both are doting parents. Emma shared a shot of the two of them on the couch. “Happy Birthday to my angel boy Rhodes! I love you beyond,” she wrote.

Garrett shared a series of amazing photos of his son and the two of them. “Happy 2nd Birthday to My Beautiful lil Boy Rhodes!” he wrote. “You are truly, ‘Where The Roses Grow!’ I Love You More than Anything else my eyes will ever see!”

