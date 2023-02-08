Madonna Kisses Rapper Jozzy & Parties With Cardi B In Backstage Grammys Footage: Watch

Madonna had one very memorable night at the 2023 Grammys, as she revealed what was happening behind-the-scenes during music’s biggest night. The Material Girl, 64, took to her Instagram on Tuesday, February 7 to share a clip of all her backstage antics at she partied with the likes of Cardi B and Sam Smith. During her hilarious romp with all your favorite artists, the “Like a Virgin” hitmaker had a very brief PDA session with rapper Jozzy too!

In the clip, Madonna can be seen chilling with Cardi B before she kissed Jozzy. After the quick lip lock, the Who’s That Girl vet performed a simulated NSFW act with Sam, whom she had introduced to the stage with Kim Petras for their performance of “Unholy” just moments before.

In the same post with the outrageous video, Madonna took a moment to blast the critics of her appearance at the Grammys, calling them “agist” and “misogynist.” She began, “Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech – which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim – many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer [which] would distort anyone’s face!”

“I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress, and I’m not going to start,” she continued. “I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career, but I understand that this is all a test, and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come. In the words of Beyoncé, ‘you won’t break my soul.’”

Meanwhile, the “Frozen” singer’s Grammy appearance comes after she announced a world tour showcasing her 40 years of pop music. “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” she said of the Madonna: The Celebration Tour in a statement released on January 17.