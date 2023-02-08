Adam Devine Got ‘Hundreds Of DMs’ From People ‘Hating’ Him During Adam Levine Scandal

Adam Devine revealed how he got caught in the crossfire during Adam Levine’s flirting scandal last year. The Pitch Perfect alum said he received “hundreds” of hate messages from Maroon 5 fans after they mistakenly thought the actor was the Maroon 5 married singer, who had admitted to “inappropriately” texting a woman who was not his wife in 2022. “I was getting so many people that were just DM’ing me being like, ‘How f****** dare you?'” Devine said on the Feb. 8 episode of Call Her Daddy.

“And then then you look at their page and I’m like, ‘This person does not follow me. They have no idea. They are not Workaholics fans,” he continued. “They have not seen my movies, they truly were a Maroon 5 fan and now hate me on accident…’ I was getting legitimately hundreds of DMs.”

In September 2022, Levine was accused of sending flirty DM’s to model Sumner Stroh — along with four other women — who shared their text conversations on social media. The claims came as Adam’s wife Behati Prinsloo was pregnant with their third child. In a public apology, Adam admitted to using “poor judgement” and claimed he did not have an affair. “Nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” he added.

At the time of the scandal, the other Adam — Levine — took to his Instagram to clarify he was not the Grammy-winning musician. “Just want to post this and say that my wife @chloebridges and I are doing great and going strong,” he hilariously wrote alongside a snap of the cute couple. He added, with a quip, “I am not Adam Levine. He’s a different guy and a worse singer. We are however naming our future baby Sumner.”

This was not the first time Devine opened up about being confused for the singer. “Every time, I do a stand-up show, there’s definitely a handful of people in the crowd that are like, ‘Oh, he looks horrible. Did he gain 60 pounds and lose 11 inches? Adam Levine does not look proper,'” he joked in 2019 on A Little Late with Lilly Singh.