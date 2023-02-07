Joe Biden Openly Argues With Republicans During His State Of The Union Address

President Joe Biden argued with a few vocal Republican members of Congress at the 2023 State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 7. As the president was speaking about some Republicans’ plans for medicare and social security, some conservative members of Congress began to boo him. “Some of my Republican friends want to take the economy hostage—I get it—unless I agree to their economic plans,” he said. “All of you at home should know what those plans are. Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security sunset.”

After Biden's claim that some Republicans want to end Medicare and Social Security provoked GOP anger, the president responds, "I'm glad to see it, I enjoy conversion." "Social Security and its bookend, Medicare, are off the books now, right?," Biden adds. "We have unanimity!" pic.twitter.com/3aymKQlf1d — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 8, 2023

After Biden’s accusation, some Republicans could be heard booing. The camera cut to Arizona Rep. Lauren Boebert shaking her head and Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene could be seen standing near the back of the room and shouting, “Liar.” Many other Republicans could be heard booing.

Biden fired back to show that he had receipts. “Anybody who doubts it, call my office. I’ll get you a copy. I’ll give you a copy of the proposal,” he said. He also vowed to keep protecting social security and medicare, especially after the run-in. “So we all agree, Social Security and Medicare are off the books,” he said, following the outburst.

The State of the Union came after an intensive year for Americans and midterm elections on top of that. While Democrats went in to 2022 with control of both the House and Senate, they lost control of the House by nine seats, but held onto control of the Senate. Despite losing the House, the losses weren’t as intensive as exepected, as a “red wave” of Republican victories were anticipated.

With the midterms done, both sides are gearing up for a general election in 2024. Biden is expected to run as the Democratic candidate as the incumbent president, although he has yet to announce his official bid. While many names have been floated for the Republican side, the only candidate who has announced a campaign so far has been former President Donald Trump.

The year has seen a series of hot button issues rise to the surface, sparking debate from both sides of the aisle. Prior to the 2022 State of the Union, Russia’s attacks on Ukraine had just begun, and through the year, the U.S. has offered much support to Ukraine in their fight to defend their freedom. Amid the war with Russia, WNBA player Brittney Griner was arrested and tried in Russia on drug charges, after she was found with marijuana vape cartridges while playing basketball overseas. Griner was found guilty and sentenced to nine years in a penal colony, but shortly after she was sent, the U.S. negotiated a trade deal to swap her for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, and she was returned home in December.

One of the major points of debate came in May when a Supreme Court draft decision that would overturn the landmark case Roe V. Wade was leaked. With the decision overturned, the right to an abortion was no longer protected by the Supreme Court, jeopardizing the risk of abortion rights nationwide. The Supreme Court overturned the case in June. Many Democratic leaders publicly disapproved of the decision, and it led to nationwide protests for abortion rights, some of which even saw members of Congress, like New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, being arrested. Since Roe V. Wade was overturned many members of Congress have fought to protect abortion rights safe across the nation.

While it’s more than two years since former President Donald Trump left office, his presence has still been felt in Washington on both sides of the aisle. Throughout the year, the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol also provide shocking details into the insurrection and the former president’s involvement in it. During the committee’s final meeting in December, they made criminal referrals for the Justice Department to charge Trump on four counts, including obstructing an official proceeding, attempting to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to make false statements, and insurrection.